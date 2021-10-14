Renu's strike helps Indian women beat Chinese Taipei 1-0

The Indian women's football team registered a 1-0 win over Chinese Taipei at the Hamad Town Stadium in Bahrain on Wednesday (October 13). The win meant the Indian team's spectacular form continued in their recent run of International Friendlies.

Renu scored an early goal and that remained the difference between the two sides. The win comes after the team effected a 5-0 drubbing of Bahrain three days ago.

The Indians settled into the match quickly and were aggressive from the whistle. Before Chinese Taipei, who are currently ranked 40th in the FIFA Rankings, could settle into the game, a sudden strike by Renu gave India the early lead, leaving the opponents searching for answers.

Indian football team clinical in all departments

Renu could have doubled the lead five minutes later but was ruled offside before she could make effective contact with Dalima's cross.

Thomas Dennerby's women continued to press forward and were also clinical in midfield and defense as they thwarted many attempts on goal.

Chinese Taipei midfielder Ting Chi came close to restoring parity, only to be denied by Aditi Chauhan in the 17th minute. Su Yu-Hsuan was also denied by Chauhan on the cusp of the half-hour mark as India went into the break with a narrow lead.

Nine minutes after the resumption, Indumathi scored for India but the goal was ruled out for offside once again. Prolific Chinese Taipei midfielder Lee Hsiu-Chin then tried her luck from close range before the hour-mark, but Aditi stood tall to deny her.

Chen Yen-Ping made a final effort for Chinese Taipei in the final minute of regulation time but her effort landed safely into Aditi's gloves.

The match soon came to an end as India earned their third victory in four friendly matches under new head coach Thomas Dennerby.

