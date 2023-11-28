Resilient Mumbai City FC suffer another defeat to FC Nassaji Mazandaran | AFC Champions League 2023-24

Mumbai City FC’s unforgiving AFC Champions League campaign continued, as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to FC Nassaji Mazandaran in Iran on Tuesday, November 28. Mohammad Azdi opened the scoring in the 14th minute. Halen Nongtdu’s unfortunate goal in the 32nd minute ensured that the Islanders never recovered from the early blow.

Having been eliminated from the group stages prior to the game, both teams had no stakes to contend with. This game also saw the Islanders fielding an all-Indian lineup, as government advisories cautioned against the travel of foreign players to the Middle East due to security concerns.

Anthony Fernandes, who replaced head coach Des Buckingham on an interim basis, introduced defenders Valpuia and Halen Nongtdu to the AFC Champions League stage for the first time. Additionally, Gurkirat Singh, Vinit Rai, and Bipin Singh also earned a start.

As anticipated, Mazandaran started the game on the front foot and dominated possession. The visitors set up in a defensive 5-4-1 shape, aiming to restrict space in midfield. But despite a cagey start, it was the Iranian side who took the lead in the 15th minute.

A simple lofted pass from Amir Janmaleki from the right flank found striker Mohammad Azdi, who executed a well-timed run behind the center-backs before emphatically striking the ball into the net from a tight angle.

Nassaji's second goal arrived around the half-hour mark in a rather comical fashion. Debutant Nongtdu’s backpass to Lachenpa ended up in his own net, as the goalkeeper was positioned away from the net.

Mumbai rarely tested Nassaji’s defenders, but a noteworthy opportunity arrived towards the end of the half. Nassaji’s custodian Hossein Khatir gifted possession to Gurkirat in a dangerous area. The forward then set up Bipin Singh, but he failed to capitalize on the chance despite an open goal.

At the end of the first half, Nassaji had a comfortable 2-0 lead, with five shots on goal, compared to Mumbai City FC’s two.

FC Nassaji Mazandaran clinch a convincing win over Mumbai City FC despite being reduced to 10 men

The start to the second half mirrored the first, with Mazandaran dominating possession and controlling the tempo of the game. But Mumbai City FC improved defensively and created a couple of opportunities on the counter, though they were unable to convert them.

The hosts were heading for a comfortable victory, but the complexion of the match shifted around the hour mark. Janmaleki received a red card for a reckless challenge on Sanjiv Stalin, following a VAR review.

After going a man down, the hosts now adopted a defensive approach to protect their two-goal lead. Consequently, the onus shifted to the Islanders to initiate attacking opportunities.

Although Mumbai City FC dominated in terms of territory, their decision-making in the final third during the last quarter of the game was subpar. Mazandaran defended resolutely to eventually secure the victory.

Mumbai City FC’s challenging AFC Champions League journey continued, leaving them at the bottom of the table without any points or goals to their name. Their upcoming and final continental campaign match will be against Navbahor on December 4. In contrast, Nassaji Mazandaran remain in the third position, having completed a double victory over the Islanders.