Respect Mohun Bagan's quality, but also aware of our own: Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky ahead of ISL 2023-24 Final

Two points ahead, a draw away from sealing the ISL League Shield, and an enviable run of form - not many would have bet against Mumbai City FC to emerge victorious when they stepped onto the pitch on the fated night of April 15. But in football, nothing is ever straightforward.

Welcomed by hostile jeers of the Green and Maroon wave at the Salt Lake Stadium, the Islanders quickly realized the insurmountable task at hand in the shield-deciding clash against Mohun Bagan. Liston Colaco's flair-filled strike pulled the Mariners ahead early on, leaving Mumbai trailing for the entirety of the night and eventually suffering a 1-2 defeat.

Even for Petr Kratky, who had brilliantly weathered the storm after Des Buckingham's departure, it was a difficult pill to swallow.

"It was difficult. We knew what was at stake. We came here to fight for the shield but unfortunately lost the game. It's always hard for the team, club, and players. But we tried to regroup after the game and pull ourselves out of the situation together. The players need to stick together in the good times when it's easier, but even in the hard times," Kratky averred during the final pre-match press conference of the 2023-24 season.

While after a defeat the emotions of despair naturally take over, Mumbai didn't have the luxury of wallowing as the knockout phases rushed in. However, Kratky admitted that the training sessions immediately after losing out on the shield saw the players chapfallen.

Why won't they be? Mumbai are a winning club, anything short of glittering silverware is a failure for them. But when you pull off the greatest heist in the league's history a match later, there's not much opportunity for wallowing that's left. After falling two goals behind in the first leg of the semi-final against FC Goa, the Islanders stitched together an improbable comeback as they pumped home three goals in the final six minutes. The scoreline read 2-3, and the Gaurs were left figuring out the proceedings that unfolded.

"It wasn't easy in a couple of training sessions as I could feel the spirits were down, but we bounced back. I think the last six minutes against Goa in the first leg helped in that regard. Now, we're in a good place to continue," the MCFC gaffer explained.

Considering their clinical performance against the Gaurs in the second leg, 'good place' might be a slight understatement for the return to form that Mumbai have enjoyed in the knockouts.

The immense resilience showcased during Mumbai City's revival after the League Shield defeat might warrant silverware in itself, and they have a glorious opportunity to realize those aspirations in the ISL 2023-24 final.

Petr Kratky and his men sit pretty, a step away from the ISL Cup. But there's one final thorn - an old foe. Mohun Bagan SG, who have engulfed the euphoria of the Shield victory and continued their ruthless march, enter the fray for another title in what could be a record-breaking season.

No club yet has managed to conquer the Shield and Cup in a single season, but Mohun Bagan have been a miraculous bunch, spurred on by a miracle coach. The narratives seep deep into the plotlines, but Kratky hopes for an alternate climax in this renewed edition.

"We need to approach the game a bit differently. Yes, because it's a final, but also we learned from the previous game against Mohun Bagan. We started the last game a bit differently than we would've liked to, and they caught us at the end. Now, we'll come here to play our football from the first minute. We'll try to win in 90 minutes, but if goes on a bit longer the players are fit and ready," the Czech tactician said during the pre-match presser.

But Kratky denies getting overwhelmed by the quality at the Mariners' disposal. He underlined:

"We have to respect Mohun Bagan's quality, but we're also aware of our quality. If are play well in the final, then we'll have an equal opportunity to win it. Whether it's home or away, or whatever happened before, nothing matters. It's a one-off and we will go for the win."

But their all-star squad isn't the only threat that Mohun Bagan possess. Mumbai will yet again be thrown into the colosseum-like Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday, where supporters of the home team will work in tandem to create an atmosphere hostile enough to intimidate the challengers. Yet, Kratky believes, playing in front of a full house will be more a motivation for his players rather than a challenge.

"I don't think it's added pressure. Players want to play in a full stadium, so I feel it's extra motivation. That's how we play football - some at home, some away - in front of the fans. It was fantastic playing in front of 60,000 fans when we faced Mohun Bagan last time. But we come here to play football, and if we can focus on ourselves, we can enjoy our time on the pitch," he continued.

While the home leg against FC Goa sailed smoothly for most parts, Yoell van Nieff picked up a needless booking in the first half, getting him suspended for the final. How does the head coach plan to deal with his absence? Well, Kratky remained unfazed.

"We'll do what we have done for the rest of the season. We missed a lot of players, especially foreigners, throughout the season, but we have a lot of players on the bench who can step up. That's what I'm excited about. In the away leg against FC Goa, only one foreigner was on the pitch, it was the Indian players who performed and took us to victory. So all it means is someone else will get an opportunity to perform," he signed off.