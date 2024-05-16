"Rest well skipper, you have served your country beautifully" - Supporters flood social media with gratitude after Sunil Chhetri announces retirement 

After two decades of serving Indian football and earning countless honors, Sunil Chhetri announced his retirement from the national team on Thursday, May 16. The 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Kuwait next month will mark his final appearance in the iconic blue jersey.

Chhetri’s retirement certainly seemed inevitable as he approaches his 40th birthday this year, but it hit hard for his supporters. He has often carried the nation on his shoulders, with his goals being the only consistent feature in Indian football in recent times.

To date, Chhetri has scored 94 goals in 150 matches for India, ranking him third among active footballers with the highest number of international goals, behind only the greats of the game - Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

From his first goal against Pakistan in 2005 to his 94th goal against Afghanistan during his 150th appearance, Chhetri has given his all. He will bid farewell against Kuwait in Kolkata in front of an anticipated packed stadium, with India’s hopes of qualifying for the historic third round at stake.

Chhetri posted a video on social media to announce his retirement. Despite knowing this moment could come at any time, supporters shared their gratitude and support on the social media platform ‘X.’

One fan thanked Chhetri for his contributions to Indian football, saying:

"This was inevitable and yet when this moment has finally come, it feels heavy on the hearts. Rest well, skipper, you have served your country beautifully."

Another fan commented on the impact and influence he has had on the next generation. His tweet read:

"Indian NT Captain Sunil Chhetri to retire from the National team following the home WCQ against Kuwait. Go well Captain. The impact you’ve had on the NT is not one that can be replicated. The numbers speak for themselves. One of India’s all-time greats."

Gratitude poured in on X, with several fans thanking him for his efforts to develop Indian football. One fan tweeted:

"We all knew that it was coming, but still it hurts. With teary eyes. Happy Retirement Legend. Thank You for your effort to put Indian Football in the global map."

Another fan tweeted:

"One of India’s greatest athletes. That kid from Mohun Bagan and JCT really went ahead and made it big. Unbelievable footballer; model professional."

Here are a few more reactions:

Sunil Chhetri addresses supporters after confirming his retirement from the Indian national team

Sunil Chhetri's name will undoubtedly resonate throughout Salt Lake Stadium when India face Kuwait on June 6, just as it always has. It is fitting that he is set to play his final game in Kolkata, the place where it all began for the Indian skipper.

The 39-year-old discussed several things in the video he posted on social media, expressing that the decision to retire had been weighing on his mind for some time, and he ultimately decided to call it quits.

"It’s not that I was feeling tired, or I was feeling this or that, but when the instinct came that it should be my last game, and I thought about it a lot, and eventually I came to this after this. Will I be sad after this? Of course! Do I feel sad sometimes every day because of this? Yes!” Chhetri said.

After winning their opening game against Kuwait away from home, India suffered two defeats, one to Qatar, and one to Afghanistan, which dented their hopes of reaching the third round of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers for the first time in their history.

The Blue Tigers are still second in the standings and will have extra motivation to secure a victory in the crucial match against Kuwait. Chhetri will also hope to end his career with goals, as he has always done for the national team.