The Owen Coyle era at Chennaiyin FC started on a positive note as they came from a goal behind to secure all three points against Hyderabad FC.

While Chinglensana Singh opened the scoring for the Nizmas, an own goal by Alex Saji and goals from new signings Connor Shields and Jordan Murray effectively sealed an important 3-1 victory for the Marina Machans.

The match kicked off in a chaotic fashion, with goals from both teams inside the first 10 minutes. Hyderabad FC gained the upper hand when Jiteshwor Singh brought down Hitesh Sharma inside the penalty area. Chinglensana Singh stepped up and successfully converted the penalty, beating Debjit Majumder.

The Marina Machans responded swiftly and restored parity in the game. Farukh Choudhary skillfully wriggled past two challenges before delivering a low-driven cross that deflected off Hyderabad's Alex Saji and found the back of the net.

Chennaiyin FC maintained their intensity and managed to take the lead by the 14th minute. This time, goalkeeper Anuj Kumar's poor miskick was intercepted by Jordan Murray, who set up his strike partner Connor Shields. Shields showed composure as he calmly slotted the ball into the net.

The partnership upfront between Shields and Murray consistently posed problems for Hyderabad's central defenders as the duo exploited spaces behind the defensive line. Shields had an opportunity to second his second goal of the evening, but his attempt from a tight angle was parried away by Anuj Kumar.

The first half ended with Chennaiyin FC taking a well-deserved lead. While Hyderabad showed glimpses of their potential towards the end of the half, they only had one shot on target, and largely struggled to defend Channiyin's quick forwards.

Chennaiyin FC comfortably secure three points after Jordan Murray’s goal

Owen Coyle’s men certainly continued to trouble Hyderabad and doubled their advantage within the opening 45 seconds of the second half.

Ayush Adhikari won the ball in midfield before releasing Jordan Murray, who executed a superb run. Showing composure in front of the goal, the Australian striker calmly side-footed the ball beyond the outrushing Anuj Kumar.

It was undoubtedly one-way traffic in the second half, with the Chennai-based side coming close to scoring their fourth. Full-back Ajith Kumar delivered a cross that found Murray, although, on this occasion, he scuffed his shot from within the six-yard box.

Hyderabad FC started finding their rhythm in the final quarter of the game as Mohammad Yasir entered the pitch. His arrival led to their resurgence, as he registered their second shot on target, challenging Debjit Majumder with a long-distance attempt.

Coyle introduced a host of substitutions late in the game, including former club captain Rafael Crivellaro, who returned to Chennaiyin FC. He skillfully set up Vincy Barretto, but his effort from inside the box was aimed straight at the keeper.

Chennaiyin FC comfortably sealed a 3-1 triumph, ascending to the top of Group E. Their next encounter will be against Tribhuwan Army on August 14, whereas Hyderabad FC will have their match against the same opponent on August 12.