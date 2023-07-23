Richard Gadze set to return to India; will join Rajasthan United FC | I-League 2023-24

Ghanian center-forward Richard Gadze, who previously plied his trade in the Indian Super League (ISL) for Delhi Dynamos, is set to return to Indian shores. I-League outfit Rajasthan United FC (RUFC) have acquired the services of the 28-year-old on a one-year deal, a source close to the proceedings disclosed to Sportskeeda.

Most recently, Gadze was operating in the Azerbaijan Premier League for Sumgayit FK, where he scored a lone goal in eight appearances across all competitions. However, the striker has been without a club since January this year.

The Ghanaian international has tasted success in international competition, winning the Wafu Nations Cup in 2013 with the senior team.

He previously also played in the Bangladesh Premier League with Sheikh Russel KC, where he pumped in three goals and registered two assists in 11 appearances. The Accra-born forward has proven his pedigree across multiple competitions and could prove real value for the Desert Warriors.

RUFC have been steadily assembling what many can consider to be one of the real contending squads for the second-tier league. The Brazilian duo of Dario Junior and Paulo Vyctor have already signed for the club.

The Indian contingent has also been strengthened heavily ahead of the season, with signings like Suraj Negi from Kenkre FC, Mohit Verito from Olimpic Xativa, and Sairuat Kima from Mohammedan SC.

Richard Gadze's exploits in Delhi Dynamos exude hope for Rajasthan United FC

In 2015, Delhi Dynamos, now rechristened as Odisha FC, roped in a then 20-year-old Richard Gadze from Ghanian outfit Ebusua Dwarfs. He scored his maiden goal for the club in their 2-1 victory over Pune City on October 14, 2015. Gadze made 14 appearances for the Dynamos in the ISL league stages, scoring four goals and assisting twice, on their way to the playoffs.

In the following edition, he had a staggering 10 goal-contribution, including five goals and assists each, in the same number of matches. One of his remarkable performances in that season came in a 3-3 draw against Mumbai City, where he scored a goal and bagged two assists. That was evidently the season Gadze would etch his name into the hearts of many Indian fans.

Hence, his return could be welcome news for many fans, but Rajasthan United FC would keep their hopes and excitement in check until the Ghanaian international can live up to the billing.