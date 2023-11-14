Rosenberg Gabriel's brace salvages a point for Sreenidi Deccan against sturdy Shillong Lajong

Sreenidi Deccan and Shillong Lajong played a thrilling contest in the I-League 2023-24 that ended in a 2-2 draw at the SSA Stadium on Tuesday (November 14).

Sreenidi Deccan, who lost their previous game to Aizawl FC, came to this game with the intent to return to winning ways. They began the game brilliantly as Rosenberg Gabriel drove them into the lead in the seventh minute.

The hosts were determined to make things difficult for the Deccan Warriors as they hit back through Ronney Willson Kharbudon to level the score in the 27th minute. It shook the visitors and Shillong Lajong made the most of the opportunity by hitting the second goal in the 34th minute.

Takuto Miki showed great composure to beat the defenders and slotted past the keeper to take Shillong Lajong 2-1 ahead in the game.

The Deccan Warriors tried to find the equalizer within the first half but the home side did well to hold their ground. Carlos Vaz Pinto's men went back to the tunnel trailing 1-2 at the half time.

Shillong Lajong hold Sreenidi Deccan to register the third consecutive draw

The visitors came out all guns blazing in search of the equalizer In the second half. Both teams battled it out in the middle of the park but Rosenberg Gabriel rose to the occasion by scoring the second goal for Sreenidi Deccan and taking the score to 2-2.

Following the goal, the visitors grew in confidence and tried to find the equalizer. However, the home side was determined to go back with something from this contest as they handled everything thrown at them with an aplomb. In the end, the Deccan Warriors failed to break the home side's defence and they had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

Sreenidi Deccan will now face TRAU in their next I-League game while Shillong Lajong are set to take on Gokulam Kerala in their next I-League 2023-24 fixture.