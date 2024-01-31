Rostyn Griffiths and Mumbai City FC mutually part ways midway through ISL 2023-24

Australian defender Rostyn Griffiths and Indian Super League outfit Mumbai City FC have mutually parted ways midway through the ISL 2023-24 season.

A statement from the club released on Wednesday, January 31, read:

"Mumbai City can confirm that Rostyn Griffiths and the club have mutually parted ways. The club would like to thank Rostyn for his leadership and his contributions during his time at Mumbai City, including an ISL League Winners’ Shield in the 2022-23 season."

Rostyn Griffiths played a crucial role in guiding Mumbai City FC to the ISL League Shield last year. He played 17 matches in the Indian Super League and six matches in the Durand Cup during the 2022-23 season. Griffiths chipped in with one goal and one assist in the league last season.

The Australian defender had a decent outing with Mumbai City FC in the ongoing season before mutually parting ways with the franchise. He scored a couple of goals in 18 matches across four different tournaments.

The 35-year-old center-back played nine Indian Super League matches, five AFC Champions League matches, a couple of Durand Cup matches, and two matches in the Super Cup this season.

The English-born footballer also captained Mumbai City FC for three games this season.

Mumbai City FC and Nasser El Khayati mutually part ways

(Image via Mumbai City FC)

Mumbai City have also parted ways with attacking midfielder Nasser El Khayati after agreeing to a mutual termination of his contract. A statement from the club read:

"Nasser, who joined Mumbai City in September 2023, expressed his desire to leave the Islanders to pursue opportunities closer to home."

The statement added:

"The Club would like to thank Nasser for his contributions during a short but memorable journey with Mumbai City and wishes him and his family the best for the future."

Nasser El Khayati scored three goals for the Islanders in the ongoing Indian football season, including one in the 2023-24 AFC Champions League against PFC Navbahor Namangan.

The Dutch midfielder also scored against Bengaluru FC in the ISL and against Gokulam Kerala FC in the Kalinga Super Cup 2024. His time with the Mumbai-based franchise has come to an end with three goals and an assist in 16 encounters.