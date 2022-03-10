RoundGlass Punjab FC head coach looking to carry positives into their game against Aizawl FC

RoundGlass Punjab FC have had a bright start to their I-League 2021-22 campaign with two wins and a draw under their belt. The side were up against Kenkre FC in their last outing and managed to oust the Mumbai-based outfit. Ashley Westwood and his side will lock horns with Aizawl FC in their next game.

RoundGlass Punjab FC head coach Ashley Westwood and forward Robin Singh were at the pre-match press conference ahead of their I-Legaue clash against Aizawl FC.

Ashley reflected on the game and stated his experience so far with the results going their way. He expects tough competition from Aizawl FC. He said:

"Preparations have been good. We've used a lot of young players with some making their debuts. The campaign is heavy and congested. We've had as much recovery as possible. It will be a tricky game against Aizawl FC, who are a possession-based side."

Speaking about the mood in the camp, Ashley mentioned that the team is focused on moving forward and bagging positives along the way. He said:

"We are just working hard. We've prepared the best we can during the pre-season. We had to make changes to our approach after the resumption. I feel like we've got going again. We are just excited to be trying to move forward."

RoundGlass FC forward Robin Singh looking beyond goal against Kenkre FC

Forward Robin Singh, who went on the scoresheet against Kenkre FC, is happy to have scored but feels it is necessary to look beyond that in order to score more goals. He said:

"I think every win is important. 3 points will get us closer to our aim. Personally, I am happy that I scored but that's a thing of the past now. We are focusing on the next game and want to get the most out of it."

Robin added that he is delighted with the performance of the team but wants to remain focused and continue getting positive results.

