RoundGlass Punjab FC's head coach awaiting Gokulam Kerala FC's challenge in the I-League

Third-placed RoundGlass Punjab FC will lock horns with current league leaders Gokulam Kerala FC in their upcoming I-League fixture.

The Warriors, who have steadily found their momentum, edged past TRAU FC in their last match and will be looking to add to their current form.

Since beating Mohammedan SC, the side led by Ed Engelkes has looked confident of overcoming every obstacle laid in their path.

Head coach Ed Engelkes addressed the media, answering questions with regards to his team's preparation for this much-awaited clash.

The Dutch football coach has highlighted that he, along with his coaching staff, have looked at a few key points surrounding Gokulam Kerala FC's style of play.

In this regard, he said:

"We are preparing like we always do. We have to manage the load between the game days. That's the most important thing now since we are moving into the final phase. But we'll be playing an important game against Gokulam. We tried to take the key points from their games and will make sure we are in a good shape against them."

Ed has gone on to praise the Malabarians for their performances in the league so far and stated that his opponents have been the most consistent side. He said:

"I think this is the most stable side amongst the top 4 teams. They have a good coach and some good players. But they still aren't a team that you cannot beat."

RoundGlass Punjab FC's head coach devoid of any pressure

The Warriors' head coach has hinted that he feels no pressure in such circumstances. He added that his side are treating their upcoming clash like any other match in the league. He said:

"I don't feel any extra pressure. It's like every other game. You have to play this kind of game to become better as a team."

The match between the two favorites will be an enticing fixture given the current scenario of the league table.

Edited by Diptanil Roy