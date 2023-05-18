RoundGlass Punjab FC secure Premier 1 License; to play in ISL 2023-24 likely from JLN Stadium, Delhi

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has approved Premier 1 License for RoundGlass Punjab FC, confirming the club's participation in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, the governing body announced on Thursday, May 18.

The Warriors become the first club to be promoted to top-tier league after winning the 2022-23 I-League title.

“Punjab FC, on the basis of being the Hero I-League champions in the 2022-23 season, have been promoted to the 2023-24 Hero ISL after securing the Premier 1 License,” the AIFF said in its statement.

Given business or trading names aren't allowed as part of the ISL clubs' moniker, RoundGlass Punjab FC will be playing in the ISL as "Punjab FC" in the upcoming season.

Ahead of the 2023-24 season, all ISL clubs, including Punjab, were required to apply and meet certain conditions in order to compete in the major competitions.

The AIFF revealed that nine ISL clubs - Mumbai City FC, ATK Mohun Bagan FC, FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, Odisha FC, Kerala Blasters FC, and Punjab FC - have been granted the license.

Meanwhile, East Bengal FC, Hyderabad FC, and NorthEast United FC did not secure the license as they failed to meet multiple “A” Criteria.

Punjab FC will play from Delhi temoporarily before returning to Punjab

Punjab FC were given the license based on their decision to shift base to Delhi and play from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

A club source confirmed to Sportskeeda that the JLN Stadium is only a temporarily solution as their home stadium doesn't fulfill the Premier 1 License.

They have also kept the TransStadia in Ahmedabad as their back-up option for this temporary period.

However, according to the club source, Punjab FC plan to move back and play in their hometown.

The primary options are either Tau DeviLal Sports Complex in Haryana or Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana.

