Roundglass Punjab FC have created history as they have been promoted to the Indian Super League after clinching the I-League with a 4-0 victory over Rajasthan United FC.

Just two games ago, the Warriors and Sreenidi Deccan were tied on points, but the South Indian team lost their composure under pressure. In their last two games, they have only managed to earn one point, including a disappointing 6-4 loss to Mohammedan FC.

RoundGlass Punjab FC capitalized on their title rivals' slip and steered clear of them with six points in their last two games. With 22 games completed, the Punjab outfit have secured 49 points, eight points ahead of Sreenidi Deccan FC with two games remaining.

The Warriors are now beckoning in the Indian Super League, which is unquestionably an achievement to withhold. Given their consistent performances throughout the season, the celebrations will last well into the night.

The numbers behind RoundGlass Punjab FC’s success

Under the influential leadership of Staikos Vergetis, RoundGlass Punjab FC have been impressive on both ends of the pitch. They have conceded just 16 goals, with only Gokulam Kerala FC conceding fewer.

Meanwhile, on the attacking front, Luka Majcen, Chencho Gyeltshen and Juan Mera have formed a brilliant understanding. The trio have contributed 38 goals for the club this season, with Majcen scoring 14 and Mera scoring 10.

They have been unbeaten in their last 10 games, winning eight in the process. Additionally, the Warriors have conceded just two goals in their last six games, while scoring 19.

The city of Punjab is back on the big stage in the Indian football sphere, which is a huge boost for the league. With a display of breathtaking performances and unwavering determination, RoundGlass Punjab FC have carved their place in Indian football’s history.

