RoundGlass Punjab FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC: Deccan Warriors' Hero Super Cup 2023 playoff hopes squashed after defeat in final group match

Sreenidi Deccan FC botched a golden opportunity to secure a Hero Super Cup 2023 semi-final berth after suffering a 1-0 defeat in their final group-stage match against RoundGlass Punjab FC on Sunday, April 16.

Ahead of the game, the equation was simple for the Deccan Warriors. They had to win their tie and then hope that Bengaluru would either lose or be held to a lower goal difference. Meanwhile, for the Punjab-based club, they were already out of contention to make it through to the playoffs and hence had just pride to play for.

The encounter, living up to expectations, unraveled to be a tightly-contested affair, with both sides battling out for control of the midfield. Punjab enjoyed the majority of possession, however, Sreenidi continued to create half chances at every available opportunity.

Their first real chance in the match came in the 33rd minute when Colombian David Castaneda squared the ball for Nigerian Rilwan Hassan, but the latter’s first- timer was saved by RGPS custodian Kiran Kumar Limbu with a commendable effort.

As the clock inched towards the half-time break, RoundGlass were awarded a free-kick in the 40th minute. Juan Mera delivered an inch-perfect cross into the box that was turned into the opposition net by Valpuia, giving Staikos Vergetis' side an elusive breakthrough.

RoundGlass Punjab FC ride Sreenidi Deccan FC's attacking waves with ease

After the break, Sreenidi Deccan displayed a strong determination to get back into the game. Nevertheless, RoundGlass got an opportunity to increase their lead in the 62nd minute when their forward, Luka Majcen, was denied by Sreenidi goalkeeper Aryan Niraj Lamba. Though there was a chance for the opposition to score on the rebound, Lamba breathed a sigh of relief when Krishnanda Singh scuffed his effort.

As the clock ticked towards the final whistle, Sreenidi coach Carlos Vaz Pinto decided to make three substitutions, bringing in Asraf Ali Mondal, Louis Ogana, and Chhunga in a desperate attempt to put pressure on the opposition's defense and find the equalizer.

Indian Football Team @IndianFootball



Kiran was presented the award by Mr M Sivakumar, Honorary Treasurer, Kerala Football Association.



#HeroSuperCup #IndianFootball For some stunning saves and a deserved clean sheet, Kiran Kumar Limbu of @RGPunjabFC was named the Hero of the Match for #RGPSDEC Kiran was presented the award by Mr M Sivakumar, Honorary Treasurer, Kerala Football Association. For some stunning saves and a deserved clean sheet, Kiran Kumar Limbu of @RGPunjabFC was named the Hero of the Match for #RGPSDEC 🧤🔥Kiran was presented the award by Mr M Sivakumar, Honorary Treasurer, Kerala Football Association.#HeroSuperCup 🏆 #IndianFootball ⚽ https://t.co/sLuqgFigT5

Despite their efforts, Sreenidi were unable to find the back of the net. In the 86th minute, Chhunga took a shot that seemed destined for goal, but RoundGlass's goalkeeper Kiran made an excellent save to keep his team in the lead. Sreenidi later failed to mount any serious threats on RoundGlass's goal for the rest of the game.

Punjab custodian Kiran Limbu was awarded the Man of the Match for not just the clean sheet but his heroic saves throughout the night. Thanks to the Warriors, it was Bengaluru FC who made it through to the knockout stages of the Cup after playing out a 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters.

Poll : 0 votes