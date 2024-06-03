Odisha FC have confirmed that Fijian striker Roy Krishna has signed a new deal, extending his stay at the club until at least the end of the 2024-25 season. Despite rumors of his departure, Krishna has committed to Odisha FC as they aim for their first ISL trophy.

The 36-year-old joined Odisha at the start of the 2023-24 season following a successful spell at Bengaluru FC, where he led the team to a Durand Cup success and helped them reach the ISL and Super Cup finals.

Sergio Lobera seized the opportunity to sign the forward, and despite a relatively slow start by his standards, Krishna emerged as one of Odisha FC’s top performers.

He was the joint top-scorer in the ISL with 13 goals and made valuable contributions in the AFC Cup as well, helping the Juggernauts reach the knockout stages for the first time in their history. Overall, he had a stellar campaign, scoring 15 goals and providing 6 assists in 38 appearances.

After signing the extension, Roy Krishna expressed his delight in continuing for another season with the Kalinga Warriors.

"I’m very pleased to extend my stay at Odisha for another year. I’ve had a great season and can’t wait to see what we can achieve together in the next one. The energy and support I get from our fans on and off the pitch is unparalleled and truly fuels my passion for the game," said Krishna (via Odisha FC Media).

Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera heaps praise on Roy Krishna

Krishna arrived with high expectations, but he had to adapt his game to fit Lobera’s approach, especially with Diego Mauricio already part of the squad.

And that, he certainly did. Lobera even utilized Krishna as a winger for large parts of the season, where he excelled. His pace, hold-up play, and technical ability, along with several vital goals, were key factors in helping the Juggernauts finish in the top four last season.

The Spanish coach was full of praise for Krishna’s commitment and believes he will continue to be a valuable asset for the upcoming season.

"I am happy to have a player and a professional like Roy back next season. He has helped us achieve success last year and I am sure he will help us this year as well," Lobera said.

Odisha FC have already extended the contract of their key defender Carlos Delgado, and securing Krishna’s extension was equally crucial due to the experience and quality he adds. With new signings on the horizon for the upcoming season, the signs are looking promising for the club.