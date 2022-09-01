Rohmingthanga is all set to sign for Rajasthan United FC

Rajasthan United FC are all set to rope in Rohmingthanga. A source close to the development confirmed that he has signed a deal with the club. The signing may be announced very soon by the club

Rohmingthanga started his football career for the AIFF Elite academy. He later made a move to Chennaiyin FC. He was an important part of the CFC's reserve squad.

In 2019, he was signed by the Indian Arrows. He made only a single appearance for them.

In 2020, Aizawl FC roped him in. He played nine matches for them, scoring a solitary goal. Last season, he was with Real Kashmir FC where he played 13 matches and provided two important assists.

Rohmingthanga mainly plays as a center-forward. But he can also play as a winger.

His speedy runs and excellent dribbling ability make him a distinguishable player from the others on the pitch. But he has to develop and improve his physical attributes and passing abilities a lot in order to reach his full potential. Still only 23, he has time on his side and can be a vital player for whichever team he plays for.

Rajasthan United FC are performing brilliantly in Durand Cup

The Rajasthan club have shocked everyone with their achievements in the ongoing Durand Cup 2022. Rajasthan United started their Durand Cup campaign with a 3-2 win against ATK Mohun Bagan after an impressive inaugural I-League season. Following that, they drew 0-0 with East Bengal.

They lost their previous match against Mumbai City, but are still second in their group and in contention for the knockout stage. On September 5, RUFC will face the Indian Navy in their last group round encounter.

Rajasthan United have made several important additions to their squad in the transfer market, including Novin Gurung, Pintu Mahata, Surchandra Singh, and Britto PM.

So far, they have recruited former Bashundhara Kings striker Nuha Marong, Kyrgyz midfielder Bektur Amangeldiev, and Aidar M as foreign players. The team previously signed Niraj Kumar, but he was sold to Odisha FC for an unknown price.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit