ATK Mohun Bagan overcame Odisha FC’s challenge to secure a spot in the semi-finals of the 2022-23 Indian Super League season. Goals in either half from Hugo Boumous and Dimitri Petratos sealed a deserved victory for the Mariners at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday, March 4.

The away side started positively, looking to control possession and target Diego Mauricio’s runs upfront. The Mariners, on the other hand, were comfortable letting their opponents dominate the ball while staying defensively compact, as they have done all season.

The tone of the game was set, but the likes of Dimitri Petratos and Hugo Boumous posed a huge threat on the break. The first clear-cut chance of the game fell to the hosts from a set-piece situation in the 16th minute.

Petratos’ whipped free-kick found Carl McHugh, but the midfielder’s glancing header was parried away by Amrinder Singh. Following a period of tight battle in midfield, Odisha FC’s Victor Rodriguez threaded an inch-perfect pass, but Mauricio surprisingly blazed his shot over the net.

The Juggernauts were left to rue their missed chance as ATK Mohun Bagan took the lead in the 36th minute. Petratos’ effort was expertly saved by Amrinder, but the Australian’s quick thinking from the resulting corner created the goal.

Odisha FC were caught off guard as Petratos delivered the ball into the box. Manvir Singh was the first to react and his deft flick found Boumous, who calmly slotted the ball into the net.

Josep Gombau’s side, however, looked threatening as Nandhakumar Sekar came close to scoring towards the end of the half. But at the end of the first half, Odisha recorded no shots on target, with the scoreline reading 1-0.

ATK Mohun Bagan dominate the proceedings against a blunt Odisha FC

The second half began with ATK Mohun Bagan looking dangerous on the break, with Odisha FC struggling to handle Liston Colaco’s pace at times. The winger utilized the space and got a shot off in the 48th minute, but Amrinder once again prevented his side from going two goals down.

Odisha FC were resilient, but couldn't keep Mohun Bagan at bay for long. With the stadium roaring and fans on the edge of their seats, Petratos’ stunning effort went past the outstretched arms of the goalkeeper and into the top corner of the goal in the 58th minute. It was a thing of beauty, a work of art, that left everyone in awe.

ATKMB’s goalkeeper Vishal Kaith had a momentary scare after a clash of heads, but the custodian was fortunate to be back on his feet. He was eventually replaced by Arsh Shaikh for the last half-hour of the game.

The visitors committed men forward but struggled to create any clear-cut chances. Credit, however, must be given to ATK Mohun Bagan’s defense, who sniffed out any danger in the penalty box.

They also had a chance to add to their tally as Odisha FC were exposed at the back, with Petratos and Federico Gallego trying their luck. The game ended 2-0 in ATK Mohun Bagan’s favor.

Juan Ferrando’s side will now face Hyderabad FC in a repeat of last season’s semi-final. This time, however, the Mariners will arrive at the game on the back of three consecutive victories.

