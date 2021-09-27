SAFF Championship 2021: Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem replaces Amrinder Singh in India squad

The Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac on Sunday (September 26) named the 23-man squad for the 2021 SAFF Championship.

However, the Blues Tigers made a last-minute change to their squad. They have brought in Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem as a replacement for ATK Mohun Bagan goalie Amrinder Singh, who tested positive for COVID-19.

A tweet from the Indian Football Team's official Twitter handle read:

"#BlueTigers goalkeeper Amrinder Singh has been replaced by Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem in the Indian National Team squad that is to travel to the Maldives for the SAFF Championship on Tuesday."

The Indian National Football Team's players and coaching staff will arrive in Bangalore on Tuesday (September 27) and will leave for the Maldives on September 28 (Wednesday).

India's final squad for the SAFF Championship 2021

GOALKEEPERS: Gurpreet Singh, Vishal Kaith, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem

DEFENDERS: Pritam Kotal, Seriton Fernandes, Chinglensana Singh, Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose, Mandar Rao Dessai.

MIDFIELDERS: Udanta Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Lalengmawia, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Glan Martins, Suresh Singh, Liston Colaco, Yasir Mohammad.

FORWARDS: Manvir Singh, Rahim Ali, Sunil Chhetri, Farukh Choudhary.

India kickstart their SAFF Championship 2021 on October 4

The Blues Tigers will play their first game of the SAFF Championship 2021 against Bangladesh on October 4. The match will take place at the Maldives National Football Stadium in Male.

They will next take on Sri Lanka and Nepal on October 7 & 10, respectively. Their final group stage fixture is against defending champions Maldives on October 13.

All eyes will be on the Indian side as they are seven-time champions and will look to make it 8 this season.

Indian Football Team Fixtures in SAFF Championship 2021

October 4: Bangladesh vs India (4:30 PM IST)

October 7: India vs Sri Lanka (4:30 PM IST)

October 10: Nepal vs India (9:30 PM IST)

October 13: India vs Maldives (9:30 PM IST)

