SAFF Championship 2023 Draw: India to face Kuwait, Nepal and Pakistan

The draw for the SAFF Championship 2023 took place in New Delhi on Wednesday, May 17. The Indian men’s national team, who were placed in Pot 1, have been drawn alongside Kuwait, Nepal, and Pakistan in Group A.

The Blue Tigers are the second highest-ranked team in the competition with only Lebanon ahead of them in the recently released FIFA rankings. Kuwait are ranked 143, Nepal are 154, and Pakistan are 192 in the world. As a result, India are the favorites to win the group and seal a spot in the semi-finals.

India have won the SAFF Championship on eight occasions, six more than any other team. They will also arrive in the tournament as the reigning champions, having secured the trophy in 2021.

Meanwhile, this will be Kuwait’s first appearance in the tournament, while a repeat of the 2021 SAFF Championship is on the cards when Nepal clash with India.

Pakistan, on the other hand, were knocked out of the semi-finals in their previous tournament (2018 SAFF Championship). The Blue Tigers have had a dominant record against their arch rivals, winning their last four games, three of which came in the SAFF Championship.

In the other group, Lebanon, who will also make their first appearance, will face Maldives, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. Lebanon are ranked two places above India (101) in the FIFA rankings and will look to assert their dominance in Group B.

Igor Stimac’s men will compete in the Hero Intercontinental Cup in June before shifting their focus to the SAFF Championship. Following hard-earned victories against Myanmar and the Kyrgyz Republic, India will hope to continue their momentum in the upcoming competitions.

The full draw of the SAFF Championship 2023

The 2023 SAFF Championship will be held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru from 21 June to 4 July 2023. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals of the competition.

Group A: India, Kuwait, Nepal, Pakistan.

Group B: Lebanon, Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh.

