SAFF Championship 2023 final: Sandesh Jhingan returns to India's starting lineup against Kuwait

After relying on a heavily-altered backline in the semi-final, India have reverted back to their trusted defensive combination - Nikhil Poojary, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, and Akash Mishra - for the SAFF Championship 2023 final against Kuwait.

After his heroics against Lebanon in the knockouts, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu kept his spot between the sticks for the clash at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Tuesday, July 4.

Meanwhile, Jhingan returned to the starting lineup after serving a one-match suspension and will be partnered by Anwar Ali.

The first-choice full-back duo of Akash and Nikhil will start in the final. Previously, India's head coach Igor Stimac had opted to play Mohun Bagan SG duo Pritam Kotal and Subhasish Bose in the semi-final clash.

Like in the previous fixtures, Anirudh Thapa and Jeakson Singh will play in the double pivot in midfield. Sahal Abdul Samad has also retained his spot in the creative midfield role and will be pivotal for India in the final third.

The forward line will remain unaltered from the last match with Ashique Kuruniyan keeping his spot over Naorem Mahesh Singh. Lallianzuala Chhangte and Sunil Chhetri, the most potent attackers on the side, will unsurprisingly keep their places in the starting lineup.

The Croatian gaffer will once again be absent from the sidelines after being given a two-match ban for his actions against the Blue Wave in the group-stage tie. Mahesh Gawali, the assistant coach, will take the reigns of the Blue Tigers during the match.

Meanwhile, for Kuwait, only four players from the Bangladesh fixture have maintained their spot in the XI. Hamad Al Qallaf has returned to the lineup after serving his ban for receiving a red card against India in the Group A decider.

Full starting lineups of India and Kuwait

India XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Nikhil Poojary, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri.

Kuwait XI: Abdulrahman Marzouq (GK), Khaled Hajiah, Hasan Alanezi, Abdullah Albloushi, Sultan Alenezi, Ahmad Aldhefeery, Mohammad Abdullah, Shabaib Alkahldi, Redha Abu Jabarah, Hamad Al Qallaf, Mobarak Alfaneeni.

