SAFF Championship 2023: Subhasish Bose, Mehtab Singh, and Pritam Kotal in India's starting XI for semi-final vs Lebanon

India have fielded a heavily-altered defensive line against Lebanon in the SAFF Championship 2023 semi-final at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru on Saturday, July 1.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu returned between the sticks as a result of the merry-go-round between him and Amrinder Singh in the goalkeeping position.

Meanwhile, Mehtab Singh replaces suspended Sandesh Jhingan, who has been ruled out of the match after receiving his second yellow card of the tournament in the last match. The Mumbai City FC stopper will be partnered by Anwar Ali, who has been the first-choice center-back for head coach Igor Stimac.

The full-back position sees a complete shuffle as Subhasish Bose will expectedly start on the left and Pritam Kotal will tuck into the right.

Like in the previous fixture, Anirudh Thapa and Jeakson Singh will play in the double pivot in midfield. Sahal Abdul Samad has returned to the fray and will start in the attacking midfielder role.

There's been a switch-up in the forward line, with Ashique Kuruniyan being given the nod ahead of Naorem Mahesh Singh. Lallianzuala Chhangte and Sunil Chhetri, the most potent attackers in the side will keep their place in the starting XI.

Along with Sandesh, India will also miss Rahim Ali, who received a direct red card against Kuwait.

Full starting lineups of India and Lebanon

India XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Pritam Kotal, Mehtab Singh, Anwar Ali, Subhasish Bose, Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri.

Lebanon XI: Mehdi Khalil (GK), Hussein Zein, Felix Melki, Walid Shour, Mahdi Zein, Hasan Shour, Mouhammed-Ali Dhaini, Nader Matar, Hassan Maatouk, Merkabaoui, Zein Farran.

Known foes, India and Lebanon, squabble for a berth in the SAFF Championship 2023 Final

A last-gasp equalizer from Kuwait in the final group-stage match set up India's third date with Lebanon within a matter of few weeks.

In the recently concluded Intercontinental Cup, the two teams met twice. While the group-stage fixture ended in a goalless draw, the Blue Tigers steered to a 2-0 victory in the final.

Although the recent results heavily favor India, the Cedars will be wary of their opposition's strengths after facing them thrice in such short intervals.

Poll : 0 votes