SAFF U-16 Women's Championship 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Bangladesh vs Bhutan, Match 6

Bangladesh have finished atop the SAFF U-16 Women's Championship 2024 Points Table following a 6-0 victory over Bhutan in the final group-stage match on Friday, March 8.

The Bengal Tigresses won all three matches and became the first team to make it to the final of the competition. They finished their campaign with a goal difference of 10, having scored 11 goals and conceded one.

Meanwhile, Bhutan had a horrific run in the tournament, losing all three of their group-stage matches. They finished at the bottom of the standings with zero points and a goal difference of -16, conceding 16 goals and scoring none.

India are second with six points from three games, while Nepal are third with three points from as many games. The Blue Tigresses won a couple of matches and lost one. They have a goal difference of +15, having scored 18 goals and conceded three in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Nepal registered one win and two losses. The South Asian nation finished their campaign with a goal difference of -9, scoring three goals and conceding 12 goals in the competition.

Bangladesh beat Bhutan 6-0 in a one-sided encounter

Sauravi Akanda Prity scored the first goal of the match, finding the back of the net in the 13th minute. Fatema Akter scored a goal in the 32nd minute, while Kranuching Marma put one past the goalkeeper in the 35th minute to ensure the Bengal Tigresses have a 3-0 lead at half-time.

Coming back for the second half, Bangladesh were riding high on confidence and doubled their score. Sathi Munda scored a goal in the 47th minute, while Thuinuye Marma scored a goal in the 69th minute.

Sauravi Akanda Prity found the back of the net in the 77th minute to complete her brace and guide Bangladesh to a 6-0 victory on Friday.

Bangladesh will lock horns with India in the summit clash of the SAFF U-16 Women's Championship 2024 on Sunday, March 10. The match is scheduled to be played at the ANFA Complex in Lalitpur.