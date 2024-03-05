SAFF U-16 Women's Championship 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Bangladesh vs India, Match 4

Bangladesh have moved to the pole position in the SAFF U-16 Women's Championship 2024 points table following a 3-1 victory over India on Tuesday, March 5.

The Bengal Tigresses have extended their winning lead in the competition, making it two wins in a row. They have six points from a couple of matches and a goal difference of +4, having conceded five goals and scored one.

Meanwhile, India are second in the standings with three points from two matches, having won and lost one each. The Blue Tigresses have a goal difference of +5, scoring eight goals and conceding three.

Nepal are third with three points and a goal difference of +1 from two encounters. They have registered one win and as many losses thus far in the competition. Bhutan are at the bottom of the standings with zero points and a goal difference of -10.

Bangladesh register a convincing 3-1 victory over India

Bangladesh defeated India 3-1 in the fourth match of the SAFF U-16 Women's Championship 2024 on Tuesday, March 5, at the ANFA Complex in Lalitpur.

Alpi Akter found the back of the net in the ninth minute to hand Bangladesh an early lead in the game. With no goals scored in the next 35 minutes, the score read 1-0 in favor of Bangladesh at half-time.

India's Anuksha Kumari scored a goal in the 55th minute to level scores, hoping to split points with their opponent. Sauravi Akanda Prity (78') and Arpita Bishwas (89') ruined India's party to hand Bangladesh three full points.

India will play their next match against Nepal on Thursday, March 7, to secure a position in the final. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be up against Bhutan in a dead rubber contest on Friday, March 8. Both matches will be played at the ANFA Complex in Lalitpur.