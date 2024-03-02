SAFF U-16 Women's Championship 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Bangladesh vs Nepal, Match 2

India have retained the top spot in the SAFF U1-6 Women's Championship 2024 points table following a 7-0 victory over Bhutan in the season opener on Friday, March 1.

They have three points from one game and a score difference of seven, having scored seven goals and conceded none. Meanwhile, Bhutan are at the bottom of the standings with zero points and a score difference of -7 from one outing.

Bangladesh registered a 2-0 victory against Nepal in the second match of the SAFF U1-6 Women's Championship 2024. They are second in the points table with three points and a goal difference of two.

Hosts Nepal are third with zero points, losing their season opener against Bangladesh. They have a score difference of -2, scoring none and conceding a couple of goals thus far in the competition.

India and Bangladesh register victories in their season openers

India defeated Bhutan 7-0 in the opening encounter of the SAFF U1-6 Women's Championship 2024 on Friday. Shveta Rani (6', 27'), Pearl Fernandes (13', 26'), and Anushka Kumari (17', 40') scored a couple of goals each in the first half to hand India a 6-0 lead at half-time.

Anwita Raghuraman found the back of the net in the 61st minute of the game to ensure India thrashed Bhutan and started the campaign with a bang.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh took on Nepal in the second match on Saturday at the ANFA Complex in Lalitpur. Sauravi Akanda Prity scored a couple of goals for Bangladesh in the 24th and 31st minutes to ensure her side registered a comfortable 2-0 victory.

In the upcoming contest, Nepal will host Bhutan on Monday, March 4, as both teams look to earn their first points of the SAFF U-16 Women's Championship 2024. The match will be played at the ANFA Complex in Lalitpur.