SAFF U-16 Women's Championship 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Bhutan vs Nepal, Match 3

Nepal have retained the third position in the SAFF U-16 Women's Championship 2024 points table following a resounding 3-0 victory over Bhutan on Monday, March 4. The hosts have three points from a couple of games, winning and losing one each.

They started their SAFF U-16 Women's Championship 2024 campaign with a 2-0 loss against Bangladesh and followed it up with a victory against Bhutan. Nepal have a goal difference of +1, having scored three goals and conceded two thus far in the competition.

Meanwhile, Bhutan are at the bottom of the standings with two losses from as many games. They have a goal difference of -10, having scored none and conceded 10 goals.

Bhutan lost their SAFF U-16 Women's Championship 2024 opener against India 7-0 and then suffered a 3-0 loss against Nepal. The South Asian nation have been knocked out of the competition and will play for pride in their final group stage fixture.

India and Bangladesh are placed first and second, respectively, with three points each. The Blue Tigresses have a goal difference of +7, while the Bengal Tigresses have a goal difference of +2.

Nepal beat Bhutan 3-0 in third match of the competition

Nepal defeated Bhutan 3-0 in the third match of the SAFF U-16 Women's Championship 2024 at the ANFA Complex in Lalitpur on Monday, March 4. Puja Giri (14'), Bhumika Budathoki (18'), and Gyanshu Dolmalo (31') scored a goal each in the first half to guide the hosts to a comfortable victory.

Nepal will play their next match against India on Thursday, March 7, while Bhutan will take on Bangladesh in their last group-stage fixture on Friday, March 8. Both matches will be played at the ANFA Complex in Lalitpur.

The upcoming match will see India lock horns with Bangladesh on Tuesday, March 5, as both teams look to extend their winning run in the SAFF U-16 Women's Championship 2024.