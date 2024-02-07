SAFF U-19 Women's Championship 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Bangladesh vs Bhutan, Match 6

Bangladesh finished atop the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship 2024 Points Table following a 4-0 victory over Bhutan on Tuesday, February 6. They bagged nine points from three matches in the competition.

The hosts finished their league stage with a goal difference of seven, having scored eight goals and conceded only one.

Meanwhile, India finished second in the points table and made it to the final, courtesy of a 4-0 victory against Nepal in their final group-stage encounter. They bagged six points from three games, winning a couple of matches and losing one. India have a goal difference of 13, having scored 14 goals and conceded just one.

Nepal finished third in the standings with three points from as many games. They lost two matches and won a single game in the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship 2024. Their only win of the tournament came against Bhutan on February 4.

Bhutan finished at the bottom of the points table with zero points from three games, having lost all three of their matches. They finished their run in the tournament with a goal difference of -15, having conceded 15 goals and scored none.

India and Bangladesh register convincing victories on Tuesday

India defeated Nepal 4-0 in the fifth match of the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship 2024 on February 6. Neha (54' & 81') scored a couple of goals, while Sulanjana Raul (86') and Cindy Remruatpuii Colney (90+3') scored a goal each in the match.

Later in the day, hosts Bangladesh defeated Bhutan 4-0 in the sixth match of the competition at the BSSS Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Dhaka.

Nusrat Jahan Mitu found the back of the net in the 18th minute, while Mst Oeyshi Khatun (31' & 64') scored a brace for the hosts. Sree Moti Trishna Rani also found the back of the net in the 58th minute.