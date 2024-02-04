SAFF U-19 Women's Championship 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Bangladesh vs India, Match 4

Bangladesh move to the top of the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship 2024 points table following a 1-0 victory against India on Sunday, February 4. The win has secured a place for the hosts in the summit clash of the tournament.

They have six points from a couple of games, having won both matches they've played thus far in the competition. The hosts have a goal difference of three, scoring four goals and conceding one.

Meanwhile, India have slipped to the second position in the standings with three points, having won and lost one match each. They also have a goal difference of nine, scoring 10 goals and conceding just one.

Nepal have retained the third position following a 1-0 victory over Bhutan. They have three points from two matches and a goal difference of one, having scored a couple of goals and conceded three.

Bhutan are placed at the bottom of the standings, having lost both their matches in the competition. They have a negative goal difference of -11, having conceded 11 goals and scored none.

Nepal and Bangladesh register marginal victories on Sunday

Nepal defeated Bhutan 1-0 in the third match of the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship 2024 on Sunday. Senu Pariyar scored the only goal of the match in the 54th minute of the game to guide the former team to a comfortable victory.

Later, India succumbed to a 1-0 defeat against Bangladesh at the BSSS Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Dhaka. Mosammat Sagorika (90+2') found the back of the net in the stoppage time of the second half to help the hosts bag three full points.

India will take on Nepal in the penultimate group-stage match on Tuesday at the BSSS Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Dhaka. The winner of the match will make it to the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship 2024 final.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh will lock horns with Bhutan in a dead-rubber contest in the final group-stage match.