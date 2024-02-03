SAFF U-19 Women's Championship 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Nepal vs Bangladesh, Match 2

India are placed atop the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship 2024 Points Table following a 10-0 victory over Bhutan in the season opener of the tournament. They have three points and a goal difference of 10 from one match.

Meanwhile, hosts Bangladesh are second in the standings with three points and a goal difference of two, having scored three goals and conceded one. Bangladesh defeated Nepal 3-1 to start their SAFF U-19 Women's Championship 2024 campaign on a winning note.

Nepal and Bhutan are third and fourth in the points table, respectively with zero points each as they lost their respective matches. They have a negative difference of -2 and -10, respectively.

India, Bangladesh win opening matches of SAFF U-19 Women's Championship 2024

India defeated Bhutan 10-0 in the season opener of the SAFF U-19 Women's Championship 2024 on Friday, February 2.

Sibani Devi opened the scoring for India in the eighth minute of the game and doubled India's lead in the 19th minute. Pooja found the back of the net in the 31st minute, while Siban Devi completed her hat-trick with a strike in the 36th minute.

India were in a strong position, leading 4-0 at half-time. Sulanjana Raul (52'), Menaka Devi (61'), and Arina Devi (73') scored a goal each and contributed to India's success against Bhutan.

Meanwhile, Pooja was at the top of her game, scoring four goals in the match. She scored a goal in the first half and followed it up with three goals in the second half (58', 59', 90+4').

Later in the day, Nepal lost 1-3 to hosts Bangladesh in the second match of the tournament. Most Sagorika scored a couple of goals (40' & 57') and Most Munki Akhter (42') scored a goal for Bangladesh.

Sukriya Miya, on the other hand, was the lone scorer for Nepal, who found the back of the net in the 54th minute.