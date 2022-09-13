SAFF Women's Championship 2022: Bangladesh beat India to top Group A

Putting an end to India's 28-game unbeaten run in the SAFF Women's Championship, Bangladesh hammered the Blue Tigresses in their final group stage game at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu on Tuesday, September 13.

While India were clearly touted as the favorites going into the game, the Bengal Tigresses were the ones who took the match by the scruff of their neck. Right from the first whistle, Bangladesh looked the more adventurous of the two sides as they grabbed the lead in the 12th minute itself.

MS Jahan Shopna was set through by a delightful ball from Srimoti Sarkar and the former did well to slot the ball past a helpless Aditi Chauhan.

Ten minutes later, Sarkar was yet again among the thick of things as she made a darting run into the Indian box before doubling Bangladesh's lead with a calm finish. India looked out of depth as most of the chances they created lacked bite and quality.

Bangladesh pile on India's misery in the second half

Coming out after the break, Suren Chhetri's side attempted to cut the deficit with some positive play. A golden opportunity presented itself for India when Naorem Priyangka Devi whipped in a free kick from the right for Renu, who had broken free of her marker. But Renu failed to bring the ball under control after an awkward bounce and it ricocheted off her stomach into the keeper's arms.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, were relentless and immediately punished the defending champions for their missed chance. Sabina Khatun, on the counter, threaded a through-ball for Shopna, who skipped past the keeper and slotted the ball into the open net to help her side take a three-goal lead.

Chhetri then opted for a couple of substitutions, introducing Soumya Guguloth and Kiran Pisda. Even the changes failed to reignite India's intensity on the field as Bangladesh bagged all three points.

While Bangladesh topped Group A with nine points and will face Bhutan in the semi-finals, the Blue Tigresses will square off against Nepal on Saturday, September 17, for a place in the final.

