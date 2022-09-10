SAFF Women's Championship 2022: India humble Maldives to extend their winning run

In their second game of the SAFF Women's Championship 2022, defending champions India marauded the Maldives 9-0 at the Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu on Saturday, September 10.

The Blue Tigresses came into the game on the back of a clinical 3-0 victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the opening game of the tournament. Right from the get-go, Suren Chhetri's side controlled the proceedings with ease as the Maldives looked out of depth.

The first real chance of the game popped up in the fifth minute when Ranjana Chanu cut in from the left and unleashed a right-footed effort at goal. However, the opposition keeper grabbed the ball with ease.

Five minutes later, Dangmei Grace was involved in the thick of things as she was set up by a flick from Renu. The former latched on to the pass, but her shot was saved.

Finally in the 24th minute, the floodgates opened when Anju Tamang curled in a peach of a finish into the top corner. Soon after, youngster Priyangka Naorem Devi smashed in the second goal of the match from a corner. Deep into injury time in the first half, Anju bagged a brace as she quickly reacted to a rebound after a long-range effort from Ratanbala Devi.

Going into the second half, India had already bagged a three-goal lead and a comeback for the Maldives already seemed farfetched.

Anju Tamang bags four goals to lead India's charge against Maldives

After the break, Chhetri opted for a quickfire substitution, bringing on Juli Kishan to replace Ritu Rani. In the 53rd minute, India were rewarded for their attacking persistence as Dangmei Grace latched on to a long ball, rounded the keeper and then tucked it calmly into the open net.

Two minutes later, India made it five as Soumya Guguloth scored in her second consecutive match. With the game already sealed, the Blue Tigresses made some changes in personnel.

In the 84th minute, Kashmina got on to a stray ball and and the Maldives shot-stopper couldn't keep her shot from crossing the line. The opposition didn't even recover from their sixth goal when India scored their seventh, with Anju Tamang completing his hat-trick.

Dangmei added another before the final whistle. But India and Tamang were not yet done. She nodded in her fourth goal of the night off a Ranjana Chanu corner.

The Blue Tigresses will next face Bangladesh on Tuesday, September 13, at 5.15 pm IST.

Edited by Samya Majumdar