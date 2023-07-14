Sahal Abdul Samad leaves Kerala Blasters FC: All you need to know about the midfielder's highly-anticipated move to Mohun Bagan SG

After weeks of speculation, or more so drama, Sahal Abdul Samad's big-money move to Mohun Bagan Super Giant has been finally confirmed by his parent club, Kerala Blasters FC, on Friday, July 14.

The 26-year-old was rumored to make a move away from the Blasters for over a month. However, given the intricacies of the deal, it took time to fall in place.

But now, the creative midfielder will finally walk away from a club he has called his home for six years.

Kerala Blasters FC @KeralaBlasters



It’s with a heavy heart that the Club bids adieu to Sahal, and we wish him the best in his journey ahead.



#KBFC #KeralaBlasters The Club has reached an agreement for the transfer of Sahal Abdul Samad in exchange for a player and an undisclosed transfer fee.It’s with a heavy heart that the Club bids adieu to Sahal, and we wish him the best in his journey ahead. The Club has reached an agreement for the transfer of Sahal Abdul Samad in exchange for a player and an undisclosed transfer fee. It’s with a heavy heart that the Club bids adieu to Sahal, and we wish him the best in his journey ahead.#KBFC #KeralaBlasters https://t.co/8iYot2fFcQ

With his everlasting impact on the pitch and connections off it, Sahal's name has been ingrained in the fabric of the club. He made 92 ISL appearances for the Blasters, scoring 10 goals and providing eight assists.

However, his impact on the pitch wasn't just limited to his goal contributions but his creative prowess and leadership skills.

Sahal Abdul Samad deal: Transfer fee, contract length, and everything else

Discussions regarding Sahal Abdul Samad’s transfer have been ongoing between the two clubs for several weeks. It has now been revealed that there is another player involved in what will now be a swap deal.

Although according to IFTWC reports, there was another club that displayed genuine interest in acquiring the midfielder, Mohun Bagan emerged as the front-runners.

Marcus Mergulhao @MarcusMergulhao



#IndianFootball #ISL #Transfers #MBSG #KBFC Mohun Bagan Super Giant have concluded a swap deal with Kerala Blasters. While Sahal Abdul Samad moves to the Kolkata giants in a 5-yr deal, Pritam Kotal (3yrs) heads to KBFC, who have received a transfer fee of Rs 90 lakh. Mohun Bagan Super Giant have concluded a swap deal with Kerala Blasters. While Sahal Abdul Samad moves to the Kolkata giants in a 5-yr deal, Pritam Kotal (3yrs) heads to KBFC, who have received a transfer fee of Rs 90 lakh.#IndianFootball #ISL #Transfers #MBSG #KBFC

Marcus Mergulhao of TOI reported that the swap deal will include Sahal moving to Mohun Bagan while the Blasters will receive veteran right-back Pritam Kotal in exchange and a transfer fee worth ₹90 lakh.

The attacking midfielder will sign a five-year contract with the Mariners, keeping him at the club till 2028. Meanwhile, Kotal will join the Yellow Army on a three-year deal.

The Kolkata giants have already acquired the signings of Jason Cummings, Armando Sadiku, and star Indian midfielder Anirudh Thapa. Adding Sahal Abdul Samad to their arsenal will further their hopes of defending the ISL title and doing well in the AFC Cup.

Poll : 0 votes