Sajid Dhot's contract extension will aid Chennaiyin FC's defensive solidity

Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC announced the extension of defender Mohammad Sajid Dhot's contract at the club on Saturday. The central defender will now remain at the club until 2024.

Mohammad Sajid Dhot joined Chennaiyin FC from Odisha FC during the January transfer window. He has featured in six games since arriving at the club, making 17 tackles and four interceptions.

Dhot displayed also attacking capabilities and even has a goal to his name. He spent 496 minutes on the pitch before a muscle injury ruled him out for the rest of the season. Now, after getting an extension, the Punjab-born footballer will be eager to continue showcasing his abilities for the Marina Machans.

In a statement, Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani commented on Sajid Dhot's extension and said:

"Sajid came in midway through last season and proved to be a solid addition to the backline when called upon. We are happy to have someone of his potential in our ranks."

Dhot was part of the Indian team that finished runners-up at the 2018 South Asian Football Federation Championship. In addition to playing one game for the senior national side, he has also represented the country in all the youth teams up to the U-19 squad.

An elated Sajid Dhot shared his excitement on earning an extension and said:

"I am very happy and proud to be a part of this club for two more years. Last year, I got my chances and gave it my best. I only want to do better. I will give it my all for the club and the people."

Before joining Chennaiyin FC, Dhot, a product of the AIFF Elite Academy, was part of Odisha FC’s set-up, formerly known as Delhi Dynamos, for four ISL seasons. He appeared in 23 matches after making his debut in 2018. Dhot has played 37 matches so far in his professional career, which also includes four I-League games for DSK Shivajians FC.

Chennaiyin FC have an impressive backline

After recently adding Bengal's Santosh Trophy team captain Monotosh Chakladar and Rajasthan United FC's Gurmukh Singh, the Marina Machans looked to have solidified their defense for the upcoming season with the extension of Mohammad Sajid Dhot's contract.

Recently appointed head coach Thomas Brdaric will have the option to choose when it comes to setting up a strong defensive unit.

