"Same old story. Same old Kerala Blasters" - Blasters supporters bemoan another season of disappointment after Odisha FC defeat 

It’s another heartbreak for Kerala Blasters FC, they suffered a playoff defeat, this time against Odisha FC, with the final scoreline reading 2-1 at the Kalinga Stadium after extra time.

Despite taking the lead through Fedor Cernych, Odisha FC equalized late through Diego Mauricio, forcing the game into extra time. Ultimately, the difference in squad depth became evident as the Juggernauts, fueled by home support, gained momentum.

Isak Ralte’s goal in the first half of extra time eventually put the hosts in the lead. They defended resolutely in the final moments to secure a semi-final date with Mohun Bagan SG.

For the Blasters fans, it’s a familiar narrative. Despite a promising start to the second half and being rewarded for their efforts, they fell short. Odisha’s efficiency in front of the goal proved crucial, which wasn’t the case with Kerala, who missed several opportunities after taking the lead.

Despite the unwavering support of the Manjappada, disappointment looms once again. The Blasters supporters, accustomed to this feeling, took to social media platform X to express their frustration as their trophy drought continues.

For Odisha FC supporters, however, the feeling was incredibly sweet. Initially put on the back foot by the Blasters, impact substitute Diego Mauricio, often their savior, came through with a clutch goal yet again in the 86th minute before Ralte sealed the tie.

They erupted into an absolute frenzy after the victory, while also securing their first-ever semi-final qualification in the ISL. The mentality within the group is relentless, and their supporters showered their team with praise for their efforts.

Kerala Blasters rue missed chances; Odisha FC set to face Mohun Bagan SG in the semi-finals

The game started in a cagey fashion, with both teams having several half-chances in the first period. However, the Blasters took control of the second half, with both Aimen and Cernych coming close to scoring. Aimen, who went through on goal, had his shot saved by the toe of Amrinder Singh, while Cernych narrowly missed the target from close range.

But their efforts were rewarded in the 67th minute when Jahouh’s pass was intercepted in midfield and quickly recycled to Aimen. He then teed up Cernych, who this time, powered his effort into the bottom corner of the net.

It became a question of whether Kerala Blasters could hold on to their lead. However, Odisha, known for their history of late goals this season, once again left it late to level the proceedings. Thoiba Singh’s long pass found Roy Krishna’s run into the penalty area, who then set up his strike partner Mauricio to send the Kalinga Stadium into a frenzy.

The second goal was a carbon copy of the first, with Jahouh’s pass finding Krishna, who once again delivered a cross into the box, allowing Isak to finish.

With this victory, Odisha FC will now face Mohun Bagan SG in the semi-finals scheduled for April 23 at the Kalinga Stadium, where they remain undefeated this season.

