Samik Mitra signs 3-year contract extension with Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC goalkeeper Samik Mitra has signed a three-year contract extension that will keep him at the club till 2027, the club confirmed on Wednesday, May 1.

Samik joined the Marina Machans from Indian Arrows in 2020 and has played 22 matches across competitions over the years. The 23-year-old Indian goalkeeper has kept three clean sheets for Chennai thus far.

He played as the main goalkeeper for Chennaiyin FC during ISL 2022-23 and served as the backup for Debjit Majumder in the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League.

Head coach Owen Coyle was all praise for Samik Mitra and was glad to see the youngster grow at the club. He was quoted as saying in the press release:

"We believe in giving chances to youngsters at the club, and Samik Mitra is someone who has great potential. He is young, and we have already seen his capabilities in the matches that he has played for the team. It's important that such talented players stay at the club, and I believe that he can continue to grow with the team."

In the Indian Super League 2022-23 season, Samik Mitra played 10 matches, keeping a couple of clean sheets. In the ongoing Indian football season, Samik played four matches in the Indian Super League, and a couple of matches each in the Durand Cup and the Kalinga Super Cup.

The Siliguri-born player was excited to stay with Chennaiyin FC and aims to do better in the coming years. He said after penning a new three-year deal with the club:

"I am really excited for another season with Chennaiyin FC. We qualified for the playoffs this season and want to do even better in the coming year. This club is the right place for me to grow and learn from some of the best coaches and players in the country. I have grown a lot in the last few years and want to continue the upward trajectory in my career."

Owen Coyle guides Chennaiyin FC to playoffs finish

Chennaiyin FC managed to qualify for the ISL 2023-24 playoffs under the guidance of head coach Owen Coyle after years of struggle. They finished sixth in the league stage to secure a playoff berth.

However, their campaign came to a close following a 2-1 loss against FC Goa in the Eliminator. The Marina Machans will surely look for a better finish in the upcoming season as they have their eyes on the ISL trophy.