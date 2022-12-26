Sandeep Singh's goal steals it at the death for Kerala Blasters against Odisha FC in the 2022-23 ISL clash

Sandeep Singh's late goal was enough to seal three points for Kerala Blasters against Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Monday, December 26.

The visitors showed intent from the first minute and scored within nearly three minutes of kick-off. Blasters' goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill was well and truly beaten by an extraordinary effort from Raynier Fernandes from outside the penalty box that crashed the upright. Carlos Delgado and Victor Rodriguez were provided with half-chances before half-time but failed to convert them.

As for the hosts, Rahul KP received the ball and found the overlapping Jessel Carneiro, whose dink was just over the crossbar in the 16th minute. It was Kerala Blasters' only attempt during the first part of the highly intense fixture.

The Manjappada pressed gears in the second half and tried to create chances as the sturdy Odisha FC defense were able to negotiate their deliveries with ease. However, Sahal opened up their defense by picking out Dimitrios Diamantakos inside the penalty box. The Greek forward, however, dragged the ball wide off the post and failed to break the deadlock, 21 minutes into the second half.

Sahal nearly found the top corner with an audacious attempt from outside the penalty box. The fan favorite was once again in the thick of things when he nearly found Nihal Sudheesh making a late run into the penalty box with a delicious aerial ball, but was just an inch away despite the midfielder's best efforts to procure a touch.

Adrian Luna's exquisite vision from the free-kick found Jessel Carneiro, who made a run through the left wing into the penalty box. The left-back carried the ball further and had a pop from distance that went on to crash the woodwork in the 83rd minute.

Kerala Blasters move to the 3rd spot in the ongoing ISL

The men in yellow finally grabbed their much-deserved goal through the unusual source Sandeep Singh, thanks to a blunder from Odisha FC's shot-stopper Amrinder Singh in the 87th minute. The goalkeeper failed to get a punch onto the ball after a cross from Bryce Miranda found Sandeep at the far post, who headed the ball into an empty net to drive the hosts into the lead. The stadium went wild after a late goal.

Substitute Nihal Sudheesh, who influenced the game after coming on, nearly added one more to Kerala Blasters. The midfielder shot the ball straight at Amrinder Singh after a through ball from Adrian Luna found him during injury time.

With the victory, Kerala Blasters moved into third position with 22 points from 11 games, while the visitors continue to reel in sixth position.

