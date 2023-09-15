After a tumultuous period of uncertainty surrounding the Indian men's national team squad for the 2023 Asian Games, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) have finally announced a revised team set to represent India in China.

In the updated list, the AIFF have included the likes of Sandesh Jhingan, Lalchungnunga, and Chinglensana Singh while Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has been left out. Additionally, there is a possibility that Naorem Mahesh Singh might join the squad pending a medical examination.

Back in August, the AIFF disclosed a 23-man squad for the Asian Games, which included three senior stalwarts: Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and Sandesh Jhingan alongside several under-23 players, who had experience playing at the highest level.

However, the Indian Super League clubs were reluctant to send the players, as the games fell outside the FIFA international window and clashed with the scheduled start of the ISL on September 21.

Amidst prolonged discussions regarding the squad, the AIFF eventually announced a 17-man roster on Wednesday. The three additional players mentioned above will travel to China along with the 17 players.

Speaking on the development of the situation, Indian head coach Igor Stimac, who has confirmed his availability, expressed his appreciation and optimism for his team's performance in the competition.

"It's a wonderful development that some experienced players have been added to the Asian Games squad, who will certainly help the cause of the team. I'm thankful to everyone for making it happen. Whoever represents India, together we will be honored to defend the flag," he said.

Sunil Chhetri also weighed in on the squad, revealing his satisfaction with the inclusion of several senior players who will be representing India.

"I’m very happy to see that more senior players have answered the call to join the National Team for the Asian Games. Our Indian team are going to the Asian Games for the first time in nine years and it is indeed a special occasion for all of us, who will get this opportunity."

The Indian Super League (ISL) have also announced that FC Goa's first game against Hyderabad FC on September 22 will be rescheduled, keeping in mind Jhingan's participation in the Asian Games.

India are placed in Group A and will face China on September 19, Bangladesh on September 21, and Myanmar on September 24 in the group stage of the competition. The top two teams from the group, along with the four best third-placed teams, will advance to the round of 16.

India’s revised squad for the 2023 Asian Games

Here is the Indian men's team squad for the 2023 Asian Games:

Goalkeepers: Gurmeet Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem.

Defenders: Sumit Rathi, Narender Gahlot, Deepak Tangri, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Lalchungnunga.

Midfielders: Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Samuel James Lyngdoh, Rahul KP, Abdul Rabeeh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Bryce Miranda, Azfar Noorani, Vincy Barretto.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali, Rohit Danu, Gurkirat Singh, Aniket Jadhav.

Head coach: Igor Stimac.

Note: Naorem Mahesh Singh could be added to the squad after the medical test.