Sanjeev Stalin signs for Kerala Blasters FC on a three-year deal

Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Kerala Blasters FC have roped in left-back Sanjeev Stalin on a three-year deal from Portuguese side C.D. Aves. The 20-year-old will now don the yellow jersey until the 2024 edition of the ISL.

Sanjeev Stalin played for the Indian Arrows side in the I-League from 2017 to 2020, having made 28 appearances for the club. His debut for the Arrows came against Chennai City FC in the club's season opener during the 2017 I-League.

Sanjeev Stalin signed a two-year deal with Portuguese Primeira Liga club C.D. Aves in August 2020, where he played for their U-19 and U-23 sides.

The youngster is now very much looking forward to playing in front of Kerala Blasters' passionate fans, while hoping to build on his experience from Europe.

“l am glad to continue my football journey with Kerala Blasters FC and come back in the Indian Super League after learning so much in Europe. Football is more than a passion to me. It’s a dream that I’m living on a day-to-day basis, the one dream I’m working hard to make as memorable and joyful as possible and reach the highest levels possible. I can’t wait to start training with the team and play in front of the Yellow Army,” said Sanjeev Stalin.

KBFC's Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys heaped praise on the player and said he was pleased to have a young talent like Stalin at the club.

“I’m happy to have a talented player like Sanjeev Stalin join Kerala Blasters FC. He is a young player who has the ability to make an impact in our squad. The experience he’s gained from playing 2 years in Portugal means he’ll be more mature and ready to play to the top level. I wish him all the very best and will extend my full support in his development,” said Karolis Skinkys.

Sanjeev Stalin's performance for India

Sanjeev Stalin has been part of India's U-17 and U-20 squads from 2015 to 2017. The youngster made 32 appearances for the under-17 side and found the net thrice.

Stalin has also appeared four times for the U20 side, but he hasn't represented the senior national team yet. However, with his potential, he could very well break into the national team very soon.