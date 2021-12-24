75th edition of Santosh Trophy to be held in Kerala from February 20

The 75th edition of the Santosh Trophy will take place in Kerala from February 20. A total of 10 teams will be participating in the Platinum Jubilee edition of the competition.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) General Secretary Kushal Das was grateful to the Kerala Government for offering them support for the tournament.

"We are grateful to the Government of Kerala for their exceptional support in taking Indian Football forward together," he said, as per AIFF. "The AIFF values support coming in from the State Governments, and we look for a long-term fruitful relationship."

The Government of Kerala has been a longstanding supporter of the AIFF. They hosted the 2021-22 Senior Women's National Championship, which concluded earlier this month.

Moreover, the Indian women's national team is currently in Kochi for a preparatory camp ahead of the AFC Women's Asia Cup 2022, which is slated to take place in India next month.

AIFF Deputy General Secretary Abhishek Yadav, too, extended his thanks to the Government of Kerala for coming forward to host the Platinum Jubilee edition of the Santosh Trophy.

"The Santosh Trophy is an integral part of the Indian Football calendar and the AIFF values the passion surrounding the tournament," he said. "This is the Platinum Jubilee year, and as we look back at the majestic history of the tournament, together with the support of the Government of Kerala, we aim to make it a grand success."

When will the draw for Santosh Trophy take place?

The draw for the upcoming edition of the Santosh Trophy will take place during the first week of January.

Which teams are participating in the 75th edition of the Santosh Trophy?

A total of 10 teams will be part of the Santosh Trophy from five different zones across the country. Here is a list of the same:

North Zone: Services & Punjab

North East Zone: Meghalaya & Manipur

South Zone: Karnataka & Kerala

West zone: Gujarat & Rajasthan

East zone: Odisha & West Bengal

