Neroca FC ropes in Sardor Jakhonov from Rajasthan United FC

Neroca FC is all set to rope in Sardor Jakhonov from Rajasthan United FC. A source close to the development confirmed that he would sign for Neroca on a 1-year deal.

Sardor Jakhonov started his playing career for the Qiziqum U-21 team of Uzbekistan. After his brilliant performance there, he was promoted to the senior squad.

He later on joined FK Oqtepa from the Uzbekistan Pro League. He played 10 matches in the 2020 Pro League, scoring one goal. Sardor then moved on to play for Xorazm FC.

Sardor Jakhonov was an integral part of the Rajasthan United FC I-league squad

Neroca FC @NerocaFC



We confirm that Khogen Singh will stay in his role at the Club for one more season 🤝



#Neroca #OrangeBrigade #IndianFootball #ILeague #DoneDeal The Gaffer is here to stay!!We confirm that Khogen Singh will stay in his role at the Club for one more season The Gaffer is here to stay!! 🔥We confirm that Khogen Singh will stay in his role at the Club for one more season 📝🤝#Neroca #OrangeBrigade🍊 #IndianFootball #ILeague #DoneDeal https://t.co/vNqvYYT5Ku

In 2021, he moved to Kyrgyzstan, signing for FK Kaganat. His performance in Kyrgyzstan 1st division was excellent. In 2022, he was selected as the Asian quota foreigner by Rajasthan United FC for the I-League 2021-22 season.

Sardor's performance soon made him a fan favorite among Rajasthan fans. He became famous in India for his long range goals. He played six matches in the I-League Championship stage, scoring one goal.

Neroca FC are one of the dark horses of I-League 2022-23

Neroca FC's I-League season was full of ups and downs. Khogen Singh's side secured 20 points from 18 matches.

They started the season on a positive note after some brilliant performances by Juan Mera and Sergio Mendigutxia. However, an unfortunate injury to Mera caused deteriorations in the team's performance in the league.

Mera left the club at the start of the season. The club is already in search of a striker to replace him. They are also searching for an experienced goalkeeper. The signing of Sardor clearly shows the attacking intent of the club.

Khogen Singh is one of the most popular tacticians in the country. He has already won the trophy with Minerva. This time, with a much better team in hand, he can surely guide Neroca to win the title.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far