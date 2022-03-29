Seithenlang Lotjem's injury-time equalizer seals a 2-2 draw for Sudeva Delhi FC against Real Kashmir FC

A late equalizer from Seithenlang Lotjem salvaged a point for Sudeva Delhi FC in a 2-2 draw against Real Kashmir FC in Match 46 of I-League 2021-22 at the Naihati Stadium on Tuesday.

The Snow Leopards rallied ahead in the first half through a brace from Tiago Adan. But the club from the capital city upped the ante in the second half and restored parity.

The Kashmir-based club opened the game on the front foot and pulled ahead almost immediately. In the second minute, Tiago made a sharp run into the box and got on the end of a weighted pass from Pratesh Shirodkar.

The Brazilian forward then calmly tucked the ball into the far corner on the first touch. Sudeva goalkeeper Sachin Jha got his hands on the ball but couldn't keep Tiago's effort out.

As the minutes rolled by, the New Delhi-based club started finding their feet in the game. But Real Kashmir FC came agonizingly close to doubling their lead when a mishit cross from Tiago Adan hit the framework of the goal. Building on the momentum, Tiago, in the 39th minute, scored his second goal of the game.

After his first attempt was blocked, the Brazilian set up a sharp angle to curl the ball into the bottom left corner from outside the box. Jha was helpless in the Sudeva Delhi FC goal as the ball evaded his fingertips and crept into the net.

Coming out in the second half, Sudeva head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo opted for some immediate changes in personnel to replenish his side. The substitutions paid rich dividends as Sreyas V.G., who replaced Shubho Paul, pulled a goal back for the Delhi side.

Sreyas was played through, but defender Lalchhawnkima was the first to collect the loose ball. The ball could have easily been cleared out of the danger zone, but Sreyas outmuscled the defender to deliver a low and hard finish past Real Kashmir goalkeeper Niraj Kumar in the 51st minute.

The goal recharged Sudeva Delhi FC as they continued their hunt for the equalizer deep into injury time. In the 91st minute, they won a set piece deep on the left flank.

Abhijit Sarkar stepped up to take the freekick and darted in a cross into the front post. Seithenlang Lotjem was the first to reach the ball and directed it towards the far post with a glancing header. The goal tied the game and earned a well-deserved point for Sudeva Delhi FC.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee