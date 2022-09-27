"Shambolic performance" - Twitteratti furious after India's humbling defeat to Vietnam

The Indian national team's disappointing Hung Thinh Friendly Tournament campaign came to a close with a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Vietnam at the Thong Nhat Stadium on Tuesday, September 27. The Blue Tigers seemed out of depth against the 97th-ranked team right from the get-go.

Vietnam opened the scoring in the 10th minute itself after a mix-up between Sandesh Jhingan and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. The latter's punch from an opposition corner fell kindly for Phan Van Duc, who volleyed it towards the keeper. The Bengaluru FC custodian made a mess of the regulation save and the ball rolled over the line.

The Golden Star Warriors doubled their lead right after the half-time break through Van Toan before scoring their third in the 71st minute through substitute Van Quyet. Igor Stimac's team's performance left the Indian football faithful furious.

While there were several defensive lapses, the midfield lacked creativity of any sort. The Croatian head coach looked out of ideas and the players weren't any different. On social media, fans slandered the Blue Tigers' performance against Vietnam.

Below are the best reactions:

Anirudh Biswas @AnirudhBiswas12

What kind of Defence line is this, Shambolic Performance.

@BluePilgrims

#IndianFootball #VIEIND So this is how we defend.What kind of Defence line is this, Shambolic Performance. So this is how we defend. What kind of Defence line is this, Shambolic Performance. @BluePilgrims #IndianFootball #VIEIND https://t.co/3ysdwNuUfC

Uddipta Kumar Kashyap @UddiptaKumarKa3



#IndianFootball I really don't want Stimac to lead India as the head coach in AFC Asian Cup ffs. I really don't want Stimac to lead India as the head coach in AFC Asian Cup ffs. #IndianFootball

Bikram Paul ॐ 🚩 @IamBikramPaul

Every new day a new formation. New setup. New CBs.

What the hell man!

The Ind team is not a chemistry lab!

🤯 #IndianFootball I don't understand why this man Stimac doesn't go with a fixed plan and formation throughout his span in IND.Every new day a new formation. New setup. New CBs.What the hell man!The Ind team is not a chemistry lab! I don't understand why this man Stimac doesn't go with a fixed plan and formation throughout his span in IND.Every new day a new formation. New setup. New CBs.What the hell man!The Ind team is not a chemistry lab!🤯 #IndianFootball

Aswathy @RM_madridbabe Alot of questions needs to be asked regarding the team selection. Including players with more PR than the players who were actually performing well, chhangte who was in red hot form in the Durand Cup barely getting minutes. Favoritism >> performance. #IndianFootball Alot of questions needs to be asked regarding the team selection. Including players with more PR than the players who were actually performing well, chhangte who was in red hot form in the Durand Cup barely getting minutes. Favoritism >> performance. #IndianFootball

In 2010, India defeated Vietnam 3-1 at the Balewadi Sports Complex thanks to a hat-trick from Sunil Chhetri. The opposition was then ranked 125th, however, over the past few years, Vietnam have grown leaps and bounds as a footballing nation. Meanwhile, the Blue Tigers have very little to show in terms of performance.

Chinmoy @ChinmoyRay07 .

The team we beat 3-1,

years ago,has toyed with us & are clearly miles ahead in terms of quality.

If #VIEIND Vietnam 3-0 IndiaThe team we beat 3-1,years ago,has toyed with us & are clearly miles ahead in terms of quality.If @IndSuperLeague & FSDL try to sell you lies about progress, keep this in mind.We’ve progressed as a business NOT AS A SPORT #IndianFootball Vietnam 3-0 India 🇮🇳 .The team we beat 3-1, 1️⃣2️⃣ years ago,has toyed with us & are clearly miles ahead in terms of quality.If @IndSuperLeague & FSDL try to sell you lies about progress, keep this in mind.We’ve progressed as a business NOT AS A SPORT #IndianFootball #VIEIND https://t.co/vCn7neEzjc

Chiranjit Ojha @ChiranjitOjha



Wrecking the domestic league structure, abandoning promotion-relegation & killing clubs in the name of commercialisation...the bill comes due when we play other countries The unfortunate reality of #indianfootball is that we're trying to be as good as we were in 2009 and failingWrecking the domestic league structure, abandoning promotion-relegation & killing clubs in the name of commercialisation...the bill comes due when we play other countries The unfortunate reality of #indianfootball is that we're trying to be as good as we were in 2009 and failingWrecking the domestic league structure, abandoning promotion-relegation & killing clubs in the name of commercialisation...the bill comes due when we play other countries

Sayan @Tweets_by_Sayan



We haven't played even 10 probably. When they say let's football, it's just about a private league of 4 months, they don't give af of football's progress



#VIEIND #IndianFootball Just a stat, Vietnam u16, u19, U23 team combined has played more than 60 matches in last 3 years.We haven't played even 10 probably. When they say let's football, it's just about a private league of 4 months, they don't give af of football's progress Just a stat, Vietnam u16, u19, U23 team combined has played more than 60 matches in last 3 years.We haven't played even 10 probably. When they say let's football, it's just about a private league of 4 months, they don't give af of football's progress #VIEIND #IndianFootball

Sandesh Jhingan criticized by fans following his sub-par performance against Vietnam

While Gurpreet should've ideally saved the shot for the first goal, many opined that if Sandesh hadn't prodded the keeper, the deadline wouldn't have been broken.

Similarly, for the third goal, Sandesh was again in the thick of things when his attempted headed clearance fell to a Vietnamese player before the ball found the back of the net.

Joe Morrison @joefooty Vietnam are excellent....their positional discipline is superb. India not moving as a unit. Disjointed. Bad mis-communication for the goal. Either @GurpreetGK does not call or @SandeshJhingan does not hear/heed it.....resulting collision = not enough distance on the punch #VIEIND Vietnam are excellent....their positional discipline is superb. India not moving as a unit. Disjointed. Bad mis-communication for the goal. Either @GurpreetGK does not call or @SandeshJhingan does not hear/heed it.....resulting collision = not enough distance on the punch #VIEIND

Anush @realanushh @joefooty @_shaa_fi @GurpreetGK @SandeshJhingan 3 goals given away cheaply , not earned by Vietnam our cbs especially Jhingan has won them the game . @joefooty @_shaa_fi @GurpreetGK @SandeshJhingan 3 goals given away cheaply , not earned by Vietnam our cbs especially Jhingan has won them the game .

The performance against Vietnam will not only concern Sandesh but also the rest of the Indian team. If the Blue Tigers are to have a respectable run in the AFC Asian Cup next year, the players and the coach's inputs will have to improve in leaps and bounds.

