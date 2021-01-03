Shameel Chembakath appointed as head coach for Hyderabad FC Reserves and U18s

Indian Super League club Hyderabad FC has announced the addition of Shameel Chembakath to their coaching staff.

The 34-year-old will take over as the head coach of the Hyderabad FC academy and will oversee the training of the Reserves and the U-18s. Chembakath is known to have an eye for talent and developing players.

Speaking about his appointment, Chembakath said that he was looking forward to working with a club towards a common goal.

“I’m very excited to join the team and am looking forward to working with HFC. I always wanted to join a club, which is ambitious and has a clear plan to execute them,” said Shameel, who joins on a three-year deal.

“I’m extremely delighted that the club has shown an unending trust in me and I firmly believe that working alongside people for a common goal or a purpose forms bonds that can last a lifetime. So, I am looking forward to the new challenge,” he added.

Hyderabad FC assistant coach Thangboi Singto welcomes Chembakath appointment

Hyderabad FC assistant coach Thangboi Singto also seemed pleased with the appointment. Singto, who has previously managed Shillong Lajong, stated that the best qualities of a coach are to be passionate and to have a desire to keep learning.

“The best qualities for a coach are to be passionate, have a high desire to keep learning, be helpful and cooperative, planning well, and having the ability to execute those plans practically for the team. I have seen all these attributes in Shameel,” Thangboi Singto said.

Singto went on to add that he was keen on working with Chembakath in the future for the betterment of the club.

“I have been fortunate enough to work with him for a few years and now I have gotten the opportunity again through Hyderabad FC. I believe he has a bright future at the club and he will greatly contribute always,” he added.