"Some players had been playing regularly" - Hyderabad FC coach Thangboi Singto grateful for small break before NorthEast United clash | ISL 2023-24

Hyderabad FC, fresh off a 0-2 defeat at the hands of Punjab FC at the Maidaan in Gachibowli last Tuesday, will take on NorthEast United at the same venue on Monday, March 4.

Head coach Thangboi Singto, addressing the media ahead of the game, elaborated on how the small break between matches has helped them recover and rejuvenate themselves mentally and physically.

"After playing against Bengaluru FC, we didn't have much time to prepare for Punjab FC. Now, we have had four to five days to prepare for this game against NorthEast United which is good for the players. If you see the statistics, some of our players had been playing regularly - it was bound to take a toll," said Singto.

"NorthEast United are fighting for a spot in the top six. We drew 1-1 against them (in the reverse fixture). From that game, there have been a lot of changes in our setup. If you ask me, from that team we have only Joao (Victor) and Ramhlunchhunga, who are still with us. It is a fresh start with the younger boys and that is good for us," he added.

"Let us hope a good result comes our way tomorrow" - Thangboi Singto

NorthEast have been resurgent in the second half of the ISL, and are now targeting for a spot in the top six of the table.

What adds salt to Hyderabad's wounds is that their former goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh has now moved to the Highlanders after terminating his contract last week over non-payment of wages.

Singto, however, chose to take things at face value and said that NorthEast would not be easy opponents to deal with. The young Nawabs, who have been at the forefront of things since the winter transfer window, have a big task on their hands.

"NorthEast have good foreigners and their Indian boys are also doing well. When we drew against them at their ground, we targeted that we should get a good result when playing at home. Let us hope a good result comes our way tomorrow. Some of our boys are very young - maybe less than 18 years old. Is it okay to give them opportunities straight away? It won't do justice to either them or us if we throw them into the deep end directly," Singto stated.