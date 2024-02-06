"Sometimes you pray for their efforts to translate into goals" - Hyderabad FC coach Thangboi Singto pleased with the young Nawabs | ISL 2023-24

Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto was pleased with the effort shown by his young wards in their rather painful 0-3 defeat at the hands of Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Maidaan in Gachibowli on Monday.

A Diego Mauricio brace and a goal from Roy Krishna sealed the deal for the Kalinga Warriors even as the young Nawabs tried their best to restrict the scoreline.

Speaking to the media after the game, Singto seemed happy that at least his boys were showing pluck and not shying away from challenges.

“The young boys are working so hard that sometimes you pray for their efforts to translate into goals. However, I believe football is not that free-giving. You need to keep working hard, and I think we will eventually break the barrier of getting those goals,” said Singto.

One of the biggest moments of the game came in its dying stages when young Aron Vanlalrinchhana came off the bench and dribbled past Thoiba Singh and Carlos Delgado to try and put a curler past goalkeeper Amrinder Singh.

However, the move did not materialize in the end due to a lack of decisiveness on the youngster's part. Singto, however, said that it is only from such missed chances that Aron will learn.

“So, many positives (from the game) because not only I, but we (the supporting staff) were happy when, for example, Aron (Vanlalrinchhana) came and dribbled past (the defenders). But you know, if he had a little more experience and decisiveness in the six-yard or 18-yard box (he would have scored), but for that, I think we need to train him more,” he added.

"The young boys were fearless" - Thangboi Singto

Expand Tweet

The Yellow and Black were forced to play young Joseph Sunny as the striker owing to regular centre-forward Aaren D'Silva's absence. The 26-year-old had picked up a knock in their previous game against FC Goa.

Although Sunny managed to link up with the other attackers like Makan Chothe, Abdul Rabeeh, and Ramhlunchhunga, he could not quite operate with freedom with his back to the goal.

“It is very difficult to find an Indian striker for the No. 9 position. I believe he (Sunny) is someone you can develop further as a No. 9, but he needs more game time and additional training, and we are here to support him," explained Singto.

Singto also mentioned that the absence of Ahmed Jahouh as well as Odisha FC's preference to not start with Carlos Delgado and Jerry Mawihmingthanga helped the Nawabs' cause.

“Odisha FC have a lot of games coming up, so they rested (Carlos) Delgado and (Ahmed) Jahouh. That little bit of helped us because Jahouh is someone who can build and play out from the back. But putting that aside, I believe the young boys were fearless. They stuck to the tactical instructions,” Singto added.