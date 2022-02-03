South Korea storm into final, end Philippines fairytale run | AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022

South Korea sealed a berth in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 final with a dominant display against the Philippines in the semifinals on Thursday in Pune. With the sun shining bright over the Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, the Philippines set out to create history yet again.

The Filipinos trumped Chinese Taipei in the quarterfinals to qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time in their history. Meanwhile, South Korea were also coming into the semis after they pulled off a major upset in the quarterfinals, beating favorites Australia.

South Korea started the first half on the front foot, dominating possession from the get-go. They were rewarded for their early dominance in the fourth minute itself. Midfielder Cho So-Hyun got to a cross from Kim Hye-Rin in the center of the opposition box and nudged it into the left corner. Philippines shot-stopper Olivia McDaniel failed to keep the ball out of the net.

Korea Republic continued their steady build-up of play from deep and Philippines were set up in a more conventional 4-4-2 to tackle the surging attacks. Korean forward Choe Yu-Ri had a few half-chances coming her way but failed to bury any of them.

But in the 35th minute, South Korea finally doubled their lead through striker Son Hwa-Yeon. But it was the assist from Choo Hyojoo that grabbed the entirety of the limelight. The full-back darted down the left flank, skipped past two Filipino defenders with ease and set up Son with an outside-of-the-boot cross.

Minutes later the Taegeuk Ladies had another opportunity to score when Choe Yu-Ri got on the end of a delicious effort but her chip looped over the goalkeeper's head and rolled wide.

Korea Republic ended the half with almost 80% possession and Philippines couldn't even string a single shot on target. Although she didn't get on the scoresheet, Chelsea midfielder Ji So-yun ran the show in the middle of the park for South Korea.

South Korea continue their dominance; Philippines look drained out

Coming out after the break, South Korea continued their approach and played Malditas off the park. After Ji So-yun was subbed off in the 58th minute, Korea Republic lacked control but switched to a more direct approach.

In the 67th minute, Son Hwa-Yeon reached a ball from Lee Geum-Min and poked it towards the goal. However, goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel did well to keep it out. Five minutes later, the keeper was once again called into action. Left-back Choo Hyojoo thumped a stinging shot from outside the box. McDaniel pushed it wide. The rebound fell for Choe, whose effort glazed off the post.

The Philippines, on the other end, had a rare opportunity in the 77th minute. The ball fell kindly for Katrina Guillou after two Korean defenders had a mix-up in the box. Guillou found herself inside the box but her attempt was deflected and caught by keeper Jung-Mi Kim.

McDaniel yet again pulled off a brilliant save in the 88th minute from Lee Mi-Na, after the Korean No 7 dribbled past the Filipino defenders to set up a curling effort. In the final moments, the game slowed down drastically as both teams were drained from playing in the warm conditions.

South Korea will now face either China or defending champions Japan in the final on Sunday. While the Philippines had to bow out of the tournament, their journey has been the story of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan