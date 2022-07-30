Souvik Das signs a two-year deal with Emami East Bengal

Souvik Das is now part of East Bengal. A source close to the development confirmed that he has signed a two-year deal with the club.

Souvik Das started his football career with the AIFF Elite Academy. He joined SC Goa in 2016. He failed to make a league appearance for them. He was later recruited by Salgaocar FC.

Souvik Das was part of Minerva Punjab FC squad that won the I-League

In 2017, he made a move to Minerva Punjab FC. He was one of the standout performers for them. Das has made 40 appearances for them, scoring one goal. The 26-year-old played a crucial role in the team winning the I-League back in 2019.

He played for Sudeva Delhi FC last season, appearing for the side in 12 matches in the I-League.

The boy from Bengal also has experience of playing in different age groups for the national team. He has represented India at U-16, U-17, and U-19 levels. He was also the captain of India's U-16 team.

Though primarily a Defensive midfielder, Souvik is well adept at playing in central midfield positions too. His work rate and ball control make him a distinguishable player on the pitch

East Bengal has roped in Subhasish Roy Chowdhury to guard their goal

Last season, Arindam Bhattcharya had a disastrous outing under the bar. The club have now roped in experienced goalkeeper Subhasish Roy from North East United FC.

They have also roped in Jijo Joseph and Jesin TK from Kerala Santosh Trophy team upon recommendation from Bino George.

From August 4, the players will be able to start their preparations for upcoming tournaments. The club has already appointed Stephen Constantine as their head coach with Bino George appointed as his deputy.

