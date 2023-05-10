Spanish defender Tiri bids farewell to ATK Mohun Bagan 

Spanish defender Tiri and ATK Mohun Bagan have made the decision to part ways at the end of the season. The 31-year-old has been a key part of the Mariners since the club became a part of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Tiri joined former ISL club Atletico de Kolkata back in 2015 and made 24 appearances in two seasons. He was also a member of the team that won the Indian Super League (ISL) in 2016 after defeating Kerala Blasters in penalty shootouts.

After a brief stint at Spanish club Marbella, the defender returned to India, joining Jamshedpur FC. During his three-year spell with the Red Miners, he made 48 appearances and scored three goals.

ATK Mohun Bagan secured his services at the start of the 2020-21 season. After two seasons of being a consistent starter in the team, Tiri suffered a long-term injury, which kept him out of this season.

Following a year of recovery, the former Cadiz man returned to action in the 2023 Hero Super Cup, making two appearances from the bench. The club and fans will certainly cherish his contributions as he bid farewell on social media, saying:

"Thanks to the fans for all your love towards me! I would have liked to say goodbye in a different way, but things happened quickly and in life you have to make decisions and believe in new opportunities."

Slavko Damjanovic was acquired in the January window to fill the void left by Tiri, but his future with the club remains uncertain. As a result, ATK Mohun Bagan will be actively looking to replace the experienced defender.

ATK Mohun Bagan will look to improve defensive depth ahead of the 2023-24 season

Injuries were a consistent theme for ATK Mohun Bagan last season. The likes of Tiri, Florentin Pogba, Joni Kauko, and Deepak Tangri were sidelined for the majority of the season, which in turn derailed their form mid-way through the campaign.

They, however, responded by adding Puitea, Slavko Damjanovic, Federico Gallego, and Glan Martins in the winter transfer window. The strength in depth ultimately proved to be the prime reason for their ISL success.

Nonetheless, several of their players face an uncertain future and, as a result, head coach Juan Ferrando and the recruitment team will have their work cut out. While the midfield and the forward line look stacked, Mohun Bagan’s defense lacks quality backup.

In defence, Ferrando has consistently preferred Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal, Damjanovic, and Subhasish Bose. With Tiri on his way out, the ISL champions will want to add depth to their backline and provide competition for their defenders.

