Sporting Club Bengaluru crowned I-League 2 champions, gain promotion to I-League

Sporting Club Bengaluru have been promoted to the I-League after being crowned champions of the I-League 2nd Divison on Monday (April 15). They defeated Sudeva Delhi 1-0 to top the table and gain promotion to the second-tier league in Indian football.

Sporting Club Bengaluru are currently placed first in the I-League 2 points table with 27 points from 12 encounters, having won nine matches and lost three. They have a goal difference of 11, having scored 23 goals and conceded 12.

All eight teams have a couple of matches left in the ongoing edition of I-League 2. Sporting Club Bengaluru earned one of the two I-Leagur promotion spots. With a total of two I-League promotion spots up for grabs, four teams will fight for the other I-League promotion place.

Demp SC, Bengaluru United, Sudeva Delhi and Sporting Goa are in contention for the I-League promotion.

Dempo SC are second with 21 points, having won six, lost three, and drawn as many games. They have a goal difference of five, having scored 17 goals and conceded 12.

Bengaluru United and Sudeva Delhi have 20 points each, winning six, losing four, and drawing a couple of matches apiece. However, Bengaluru United are placed third with a goal difference of four, while Sudeva Delhi are fourth with a goal difference of -1.

Sporting Goa have 19 points and a goal difference of three from 12 encounters, having won six, lost five, and drawn one match so far this season.

I-League 2: Which sides are in danger of relegation?

Kenkra FC, United Sports and Maharashtra Oranje FC are the three teams who are in danger of relegation to I-League 3. The last two teams in the I-League 2 points table at the end of the season will get relegated.

United Sports and Maharashtra Oranje FC have 11 points each, having won three matches, lost seven, and drawn two. They have a goal difference of -4 and -6, respectively.

Meanwhile, Kenkre FC are languishing at the bottom of the standings with nine points and goal difference of -12, having won three games and lost nine thus far in the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback