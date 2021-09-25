Sreenidhi Deccan FC sign former Gokulam Kerala skipper Mohamed Awal

New I-League entrants Sreenidhi Deccan FC have roped in Ghanaian defender Mohamed Awal ahead of the new season. The club confirmed the news on social media on Saturday.

"Awal Mohammed is a powerful addition and a great boost to the team. We can't wait to see his commendable contribution," the club tweeted.

Mohamed Awal has played for various clubs across multiple leagues since 2008. He represented Gokulam Kerala FC in the previous edition of the I-league.

Awal made 14 appearances for the Malabarians last season and played a key role in the defense unit to help the Kerala-based side win the I-League & Kerala Premier League.

Gokulam Kerala will surely miss the services of Mohamed Awal, while Sreenidhi will look to make the best use of his experience.

Mohamed Awal second overseas recruit of Sreenidhi Deccan FC

The 33-year-old Ghanaian defender is the club's second overseas signing ahead of the I-League 2021/22.

Colombian striker Juan David Castaneda will lead Sreenidhi Deccan's attack during the I-League 2021/22. The 26-year-old will make his maiden appearance in the Indian football circuit. He represented Iraqi club Zakho last season, where he found the net four times from just 10 matches.

I-League 2021/22 to feature 13 teams

The upcoming edition of the I-League is scheduled to commence in December 2021, with 13 teams featuring in the competition. Kolkata will host the event behind closed doors as it did in the previous edition.

Aizawl FC, Chennai City FC, Churchill Brothers, Gokulam Kerala FC, Indian Arrows, Mohammedan SC, NEROCA FC, Real Kashmir FC, TRAU, Sreenidhi Deccan FC, Sudeva Delhi FC and RoundGlass Punjab FC are the 12 teams.

The 13th team will be finalized post the I-League qualifiers, which is slated to be held from October 4-23. The winner will make it to the I-League 2021/22.

