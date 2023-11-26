Sreenidi Deccan cruise past Namdhari FC, go on top of the standings | I-League 2023-24

Sreenidi Deccan maintained an early two-goal advantage to win against newcomers Namdhari Football Club in the I-League in Ludhiana on Sunday.

David Castaneda and Jagdeep Singh were the goalscorers for the Deccan Warriors. While Castaneda netted his goal in the 21st minute, Jagdeep found the back of the net just a couple of minutes later.

Rosenberg Gabriel cut back from the right and found Castaneda, who can be trusted well from a close distance. Jagdeep's goal was almost a stunner from about 25 yards away as a loose ball that was seemingly cleared away by the Namdhari defenders fell to his feet.

Lalromawia had been instrumental in leading the Sreenidi attack that time around. In the second half, the home team tried to come back strongly and pull a goal or two back, but the Deccan Warriors chose to sit back and protect their lead rather than go all out and push for more goals.

Sreenidi Deccan to face Mohammedan SC next

With this win, Sreenidi Deccan go to the top of the league table with 16 points to their name. While Mohammedan SC have the same number of points as Sreenidi at the moment, they have played a game less than them and their goal difference is inferior to the side from Hyderabad.

Interestingly, both teams will meet each other in Kolkata on December 3. Sreenidi will hope to maintain their lead at the top of the table and sustain it for long periods of time and not move away from the pecking order at the business end of the season, as happened with them in their previous campaign.

As is well known, that was when they missed out on winning the I-League and getting promoted into the Indian Super League by a whisker. Namdhari FC next travel to Kozhikode to take on Gokulam Kerala on 2 December.