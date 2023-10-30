Sreenidi Deccan FC announce historic partnership with Benfica | I-League 2023-24

Sreenidi Deccan FC, which is Hyderabad's sole representative in the I-League, announced a technical partnership with Portuguese giants Benfica after the competition of their first game of the season against NEROCA on Sunday. Sreenidi won the game 4-0.

This partnership, among other things, will entail a dedicated technical staff member from SL Benfica to take on the role of Head of Youth Development at Sreenidi Deccan. Benfica will also offer to set up a cooperation team with the I-League side to provide exposure to young players on both sides.

Sreenidi's chairman, Dr KT Mahhe, spoke to the media and announced the partnership on Sunday. He seemed elated about the prospect and was visibly cheered by what it represented.

"It gives me great pleasure to announce the partnership. Benfica won the award for best football academy in the world in 2015 and 2019. They have produced world-class players like Joao Cancelo, Joao Felix, Bernardo Silva and Goncalo Guedes among many others who have played at the highest level of football," said Dr Mahhe.

"Sreenidi has the best coaches and with this partnership, we intend to bridge the gap between India and Europe and create a pathway for Indian footballers. It wouldn't have been possible without the blessings of AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey," he added.

Benfica's global expansion coordinator Miguel Reis also graced the event.

“This alliance has been facilitated by Sreenidi Deccan FC’s visionary approach over the years to partner with leading European football clubs, aiming to enhance the skills of their promising youth academy players. Both our clubs are bound by a common vision: to nurture players to compete at the highest level, and our ethos is centred on developing athletes to win,” he said.

Along with Reis, Benfica's international project manager, Davide Gomes, harped in on what the partnership would mean for both clubs.

“SL Benfica is founded on the belief that where there are people, there is talent waiting to be discovered. Being present at the origin allows us to identify and cultivate this talent. While we recognize the journey ahead is extensive, we are optimistic. We anticipate that adopting the Benfica methodology will elevate the football standards in India, a nation where enthusiasm for the sport is noticeably growing. We are confident in our capability to identify, nurture, and eventually unveil football prodigies Made in Benfica, Made in India.” said Gomes.

This partnership will focus on the coordination between two age-group categories: Initiation (U-7 and U-13) and Specialisation (U-15 to U-19). The partnership includes player development support programs which cater to strength & conditioning, nutrition, and psychology, among others.

Benfica's international project manager Davide Gomes, Telangana Football Association secretary G.P. Palguna, AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey and Sreenidi Deccan chairman Dr K.T. Mahhe.

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey was the chief guest at the conference.

"Hyderabad have a lot of legacy in football. In fact, the first Indian coach to have won major honours, Raheem Sahab, was from Hyderabad. Not to mention players such as Syed Nayeemuddin, the late Mohammad Habib, Mohammad Akbar, Shabbir Ali, Victor Amalraj, Tulsidas Balaram etc but now the city has been facing a dearth. Hopefully, this partnership will aid in the resurgence of football in Hyderabad," said Chaubey.

Sreenidi's Chief Football Officer Fabio Ferreira, who is Portuguese, played a critical role in this collaboration. He seemed to be beaming with immense pride during the interaction with the media.

“This collaboration is not just a convergence of two top football clubs at their respective geographical areas, but a testament to our shared values of innovation, excellence, and the continuing pursuit of perfection,” said Ferreira.

“We see this partnership as an exciting opportunity to combine SL Benfica's footballing expertise with our world-class facilities to elevate the quality of our football programs, and Indian football both on and off the pitch. Our shared vision is clear: to push the boundaries of what’s possible and set new standards for the future of Indian football," he added.